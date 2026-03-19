Bee Garden codes March 2026

We've had Roblox games about gardens and others about ant empires, but we need even more games about bees, if you ask me. Luckily, with Bee Garden codes, you can pick up the sweetest honey, allowing you to rake in the cash and tend to your garden so that it looks immaculate. Who doesn't like bees?

Codes can net you freebies from daily spins of the wheel, to luck boosters and charms. You can also get event-exclusive items and arcade tickets, if you're lucky. Hopefully, these things will help your garden bloom.

Here are all the new Bee Garden codes:

TRADING - two daily spins, a luck fountain, and ten arcade tickets

DEVSAREBACK - a silver charm, two daily spins, and a luck fountain

BEEGARDEN - a silver charm, two daily spins, and a luck fountain

RELEASE - a silver charm, two daily spins, and a luck fountain

These are just some of the many Roblox codes you can redeem, so go and pick up freebies in all of your favorite Roblox games before they expire.

How do I redeem my Bee Garden codes?

Redeeming Bee Garden codes is luckily really straightforward. Just follow these steps:

Launch Bee Garden in Roblox

Open the shop menu on the left of the screen

Scroll all the way down to the bottom until you find the box to input codes

Input the codes and hit redeem - if you've been successful, the game will let you know with a message.

Why aren't my Bee Garden codes working?

If you're struggling to get your Bee Garden codes to work, make sure you've spelled them right, firstly. These codes aren't case sensitive, so capitalization doesn't matter, but spelling still does. Also, make sure you haven't accidentally added a space while copying the text across, as this can sometimes happen without you realizing. If none of those solutions help, the code may have just recently expired, but don't worry - we're always on the case, updating our lists to make sure we only have the freshest ones. We'll be back soon with more.

How do I get more Bee Garden codes?

It's not so easy to get more codes, as the developer doesn't have a consistent schedule. This means you may be looking with only varying amounts of success. To ensure you can check quickly and easily, we recommend bookmarking this page so that we can do the hard work of scouring the Discord page and the developer's Twitter/X page for you.

Is there a Bee Garden Discord server?

There is a Discord server, and you can join it here to chat and trade with other players, as well as take part in community events like sharing fanart, participating in giveaways, and giving your feedback directly to the developers.