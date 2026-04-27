Roblox Bees codes April 2026

Use our Bees codes to farm XP faster and raise your bee gacha luck in the field. Bees is a fantastic combination of collection games like Fisch with creature battling experiences like Catch a Monster. Swing your net and grab the strongest bees to come out on top.

We look for new Bees codes regularly, so bookmark this page and visit us again the next time you're down on your luck.

Here are all the new Bees codes:

DEMON - one XP potion (new!)

MERCHANT - one luck potion (new!)

SPIN - one spin

UPDATE1 - one luck potion

QUEST - one luck potion

This isn't the only Roblox game with freebies to claim, so check out our list of Roblox codes next for more.

How do I redeem Bees codes?

Redeeming Bees codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

Open Bees in Roblox

Tap the Shop icon

Scroll down to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Claim

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Bees codes?

Bees codes are exclusive passwords that offer you in-game rewards. These codes tend to drop around updates, so they're fairly regular, and can help you catch better bees and level up faster with potions.

Is there a Bees Discord server?

Yes, there is a Bees Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest updates and announcements, take part in giveaways, and meet other players.

How do I get more Bees codes?

The best way to get more Bees codes is to bookmark this page and check in with us often. We do all the hard work of finding and verifying working codes for you, so you can spend more time swinging your net. If you want to look for codes anyway, we recommend checking the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

Expired codes:

RELEASE

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Bees codes.