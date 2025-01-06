This new Belkin power bank gives your iPhone an old-school camera revamp

CES 2025 is underway in Las Vegas, and one of the surprisingly early highlights of the massive tech conference was the unveiling of the new Belkin Stage PowerGrip power bank for iPhone. This MagSafe-compatible charger might look a little peculiar on its own, but attach it to your Apple cell phone, and you’ve got something that looks a lot like the digital cameras so many of us grew up using.

The Stage Powergrip doesn’t just compete with the best iPhone power banks in terms of aesthetics, but it also boasts some impressive specs and features, such as its massive 10,000mAh battery, OLED display, and 7.5W wireless charging. You don’t even need to pick up a cable for wired charging, as the swanky power bank comes with a retractable lead, though there are a couple of USB-C outputs in case you’d prefer to use your own super-fast cable.

Still, the best thing about the Stage PowerGrip is its capture button. You can connect the device to any of the best gaming iPhones using Bluetooth and then hit the button on the top of the power bank to take a shot, mimicking the experience of an old-school camera. Admittedly, that feature is slightly at odds with the new iPhone 16’s Camera Control function, which essentially does the same thing. Honestly, I’d rather use something that offers a touch of nostalgia, like the Stage PowerGrip, and I’m pretty sure I’m not alone on that front.

Unfortunately, this new Belkin iPhone power bank isn’t available right away, with a May 2025 launch on the cards. We also don’t have an idea of pricing at the time of writing, so we’ll be keeping a keen eye on the tech brand’s social media updates between now and the anticipated release. We at least know the Stage PowerGrip’s assortment of aesthetically pleasing colors, including Sandbox, Fresh Yellow, Pepper, Lavender, and my favorite, Powder Blue.

There you have it, the first of our highlights from the big reveals at CES 2025. If you’re looking for tech you can pick up right away, rather than exciting hardware further down the line, be sure to check out our guides to the best Android phones and the best Steam Deck alternatives while you’re here.