Iconic horror game gets a physical Switch release, but you need to be quick

Bendy and the Dark Revival gets a physical Switch release soon, and it lets us creep even further into the world of Joey Drew Studios, which you might recognize if you're a fan of the Bioshock games. The sequel to the much-loved Bendy and the Ink Machine has plenty of jump scares, hauntingly creepy art with eyes that can't help but follow your every move, and new weapons and abilities evolved from the original game.

But if you want to get your hands on a collectible physical copy of this iconic horror game, you need to be quick. While pre-orders are now open, stock is limited and there's no guarantee that Bendy and his terrifyingly cheery grin will make a tangible return in the future. The Dark Revival physical edition is due to launch on both the Nintendo Switch and the PS5 on September 26, 2025, with the digital release coming to both consoles this summer on July 11, 2025. So, you'll still be able to play Bendy and the Dark Revival on your Switch, but if you want a hard copy to sit pride of place on your gaming shelves, now is the time.

Joey Drew Studios didn't market Bendy and the Dark Revival as a straight sequel to the iconic original game, but it still takes place in the same gloomy, inky world as its predecessor. This time around, you play as Audrey, an animator tasked with re-sketching old Joey Drew cartoons. By burning the midnight oil, she ends up trapped in a familiar inky domain with mysterious abilities and must work against the janitor to free herself.

You become one with the ink and use it to upgrade your powers and weapons, which you'll definitely need to survive the gloopy horrors waiting for you down every corridor. Whether you need to go up against savage brutes or sneak your way past stealthy stalkers, you also need to keep an eye out for the Ink Demon, a near-unstoppable and completely unmerciful entity intent on hunting you down.

There are plenty of secrets to unveil and a murky past to piece together, much like the first installment, and if you want your Bendy collection to survive, then you need to pre-order the physical copy fast, before it sells out!