It feels like just yesterday the Nintendo Switch was filling store shelves – not that I don't forget the struggles of being able to find it on literally any store shelves due to high demand. Oh, how history repeats itself. However, if you managed to secure your pre-orders this time around, you'll want to get your hands on the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories before your console arrives at home.

If you've made your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, you'll know that the handheld console is fairly different from its predecessor. A larger design means your trusty case won't fit on Nintendo's newest console, and a change in the Joy-Cons means those controllers you've been holding onto won't attach to that new model. So, it's worth stocking up on peripherals and new protection for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 cases

Personally, I'm going with the dbrand Killswitch case for the Nintendo Switch 2. It's a little pricier, setting you back $59.95 for it, but great protection, alongside a dock adapter (and dbrand being a personal favorite when it comes to cases), makes this an easy buy for me. If you're keen to buy it, you can reserve yours for just $3 right now.

Alternatively, there are plenty of other options if dbrand isn't for you or if it's a bit pricey. For example, you can get JSAUX's dockable case for just $21.99 / £21.99 at Amazon US and Amazon UK, but save 15% with our exclusive 'GETSWITCH2' code, which is great, as any money helps towards buying those expensive games.

Nintendo Switch 2 controllers

You've got the typical Joy-Con 2s you can buy if you're looking to expand your collection with some spare controllers, but many of the best Switch controllers will hopefully remain compatible with Nintendo Switch 2. However, some companies are releasing new models, including the likes of the Mario controllers from PowerA.

However, the main draw will certainly be the new Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller, which you can grab for $84 / £74.95 at Walmart and The Game Collection, respectively. Admittedly, this will likely be more expensive than the third-party gamepads that will be available, but it's one we definitely know will work with the upcoming console.

Nintendo Switch 2 carry cases

Planning to travel a lot with your console? Well, a carry case will help protect that shiny new Switch 2, and once again, I'm recommending a JSAUX product – the Switch 2 carrying case, to be exact. Not only does it offer a dual-layer thickened EVA design, but it also has a cartridge holder for your Switch games, and it's only $16.99 / £15.99 on Amazon US and Amazon UK. You can also use our 'GETSWITCH2' code once again for 15% off.

Alternatively, you can get Nintendo's own carrying case for just $39.99 / £20.99 at GameStop and the My Nintendo Store, and it also comes with a screen protector. However, considering how it fits the Switch 2 perfectly, it may be hard to use it if you buy any cases, so it might be worth going for a bigger option just in case.

Nintendo Switch 2 headphones and earbuds

As always, I'm once again recommending that you grab the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds. Not only are these some fantastic earbuds for gaming, but they should work on the Switch 2, thanks to the included 2.4GHz dongle that is always at hand in the charging case, which you can read more about in my SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds review. They're multi-platform and Bluetooth too, which makes the $159.99 / £159.99 price tag at the SteelSeries website easier to swallow.

That's my premium choice, but there's a fair selection over at Amazon US and Amazon UK of other third-party peripherals, ranging in style, price range, and performance. Picking a pair of headphones is like choosing a new pet; you've got to think carefully about your needs, as they're a long-term investment.

There are plenty of accessories to choose from here, but we're looking forward to testing them all out once the Nintendo Switch 2 release date finally arrives. Alternatively, make sure to read our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on preview, which showcases why Nintendo's upcoming console isn't just a small upgrade.