The best Nintendo Switch 2 cameras for GameChat

What is the best Nintendo Switch 2 camera? That's what we're here to answer. In this guide, you'll find everything from Nintendo's official hardware to reasonably priced third-party options, with pros and cons for each pick. Ultimately, it's down to you which you decide to pick up, but hopefully we can give you a helping hand so you can secure one quickly and get up and running with the GameChat feature.

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera The best Switch 2 camera overall. Today's best deals Today's best deals Nintendo Switch 2 Camera specifications: Resolution 1080p RRP $54.99 / £49.99 Pros Official hardware

High-quality Cons Expensive Unsurprisingly, the official option tops our list of the best Nintendo Switch 2 cameras. The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera has it all; it looks pretty nifty, offers a 1080p resolution for high-quality video chat, and doesn't require any complicated setup. Just pick it up, plug it in, and you're ready to play Super Mario Jamboree Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Like with the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, the only caveat to this pick is that it's a little expensive, especially when you compare it to some of the third-party options that work just fine alongside the console. Still, if you're willing to splash the cash for your Switch 2 setup, this is the best of the bunch at the time of writing.

Hori Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2 The best themed Switch 2 camera. Today's best deals Today's best deals Hori Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2 specifications: Resolution 480p RRP $59.99 / £33.99 Pros Cool design

Detaches from base Cons Mediocre resolution While Nintendo's official camera might be the best of the best, this snazzier alternative is a must-have for any Mario superfan. The Hori Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2 looks the part, with the camera peeking out from between the jaws of the frightening fauna. Just like the official alternative, it's ready to go right out of the box. All you need to do is plug it into the top USB-C port on your console, and you're ready to jump on GameChat. The only issue with the Piranha Plant Camera is that its resolution is limited to 480p, which is significantly lower than the more expensive official option. That's not that great in 2025, with many budget webcams offering higher resolutions. Still, if you'd rather have a cool-looking camera than super high-quality video capture, then it could be the option for you.

Svcouok W4 Autofocus Webcam The best budget Switch 2 camera. Today's best deals Today's best deals Svcouok W4 Autofocus Webcam specifications: Resolution 1080p RRP $29.98 / £24.35 Pros Affordable

High quality Cons Not official

Slightly small The Svcouok W4 Autofocus Webcam is a cheap and cheerful option if you'd rather spend your money on the best Switch games instead of an official camera. It offers 1080p resolution, which is as high quality as the official Nintendo camera, noise-canceling capabilities, and comes with a handy little tripod so that you can place it right next to your console for when it's time to jump on GameChat. For under $30, you can't ask for much more than that. There aren't really any downsides to picking up the W4 Autofocus outside of the fact that it's not an officially licensed Nintendo product and it's a little smaller than the other options from our guide. Fortunately, the Switch 2 is compatible with almost all USB-C cameras, with hardly any setup, so you can pick this up and start using it as soon as it arrives on your doorstep.

Do I need a Nintendo Switch 2 camera?

Technically, you don't need one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 cameras to enjoy almost all the games on the system. You do need it for certain minigames in Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Outside of that, it's mainly an option so you can video call your friends using the GameChat feature. If you're not planning on playing Mario Party or using GameChat, you can probably skip a camera, but it doesn't hurt to pick one up anyway, just in case any more camera-oriented games launch in the future.

Is my USB-C camera compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2?

If you already have a USB-C webcam, it's more than likely compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2. The best way to find out is to plug it in and see if it works. If not, you can choose from one of our options to get up and running in GameChat.

