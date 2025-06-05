The best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers in 2025

What are the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers? Well, it depends. Are you looking for great value or the most premium option? Do you play handheld or docked? Whatever your answer is, we've got something for you in this guide, with a bunch of fantastic choices to enhance your gaming experience. All you need to do is decide which one is best for you.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Best Switch 2 controller overall. Today's best deals Today's best deals Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller specifications: Connectivity Bluetooth Battery life 40 hours Weight 235g Pros Official hardware

Additional buttons

Amiibo compatibility Cons Expensive

Slightly bland design It should come as no surprise that the top pick from our guide to the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers is the official Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller. It comes with built-in amiibo functionality, additional GL and GR grip buttons on the back that you can map yourself, and motion controls, so you can use it to play any game on the system, outside of those that force you to use mouse controls. The only real obvious downside to the Pro Controller is that it's more expensive than a lot of third-party alternatives. While this shouldn't come as a massive surprise, as the same goes for official Xbox and PlayStation controllers, it's worth noting that some of the third-party alternatives are pretty impressive, so we'd recommend checking them out if the Switch 2 Pro Controller is slightly outside of your budget.

Nintendo Joy-Con 2 Best Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons. Today's best deals Today's best deals Nintendo Joy-Con 2 specifications: Connectivity Bluetooth Battery life 20 hours Weight 66g per controller Pros Comes with the console

Great for multiplayer

Mouse controls Cons Stick drift concerns

Not cheap If you're playing in handheld mode, the Joy-Con 2 controllers that come with the Nintendo Switch 2 are the best option. They're a big improvement over the originals, with larger thumbsticks and a slightly slicker form factor, while the addition of optical sensors along the rails means you can use them as mice. Yes, we're expecting to see a bunch of third-party imitations arrive after the big console launch, but like with the Pro Controller, you can't beat the official thing. The only issue with the Nintendo Joy-Con 2 controllers is that we haven't had them long enough to test whether they're as prone to stick drift as those of the original Switch. While Nintendo has confirmed it hasn't used Hall effect tech during the Joy-Con 2 redesign, it has promised increased durability, so we're hoping it's not an issue we see manifest months after the launch.

Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube Controller Best Switch 2 GameCube controller. Today's best deals Today's best deals Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube Controller specifications: Connectivity Bluetooth Battery life 30 hours Pros Iconic form factor

Wireless Cons Some compatibility issues

Expensive If you're planning on spending a lot of time playing GameCube games from the Nintendo Switch Online library, this option might be the one for you. The Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube Controller is a great way to get that authentic hit of nostalgia, and better still, it's wireless, so you don't have to sit right in front of your TV screen to use it. Unfortunately, the Switch 2 GameCube Controller has a fairly significant caveat, as Nintendo has designed it primarily for playing GameCube games, so you might run into some issues if you want to use it for Mario Kart World or Donkey Kong Bananza. It's nothing a little remapping shouldn't solve, but if you don't want to mess around with controller settings and have little interest in the GameCube collection, this might not be the pick for you.

8BitDo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller Best third-party Switch controller. Today's best deals Today's best deals 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller specifications: Connectivity Bluetooth Battery life 25 hours Weight 246g Pros Premium quality

Comes with charging dock

Additional buttons Cons Not official

Slightly sensitive D-pad We're big fans of 8BitDo controllers here at Pocket Tactics, and the Ultimate 2 is an example of the best the brand has to offer. Like the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, this alternative sports an elegant design, mappable back buttons, and USB-C charging. It also comes with a nifty charging dock that the controller slips into perfectly, which you can't say of the official option. While the Ultimate 2 is a pick from our guide to the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers, it's also worth pointing out that it works on PC and mobile, too, so you're getting a lot of utility for your money. The D-pad is a little sensitive on this controller, so be careful if you play a game that requires precise movements. Outside of that, there are no real drawbacks, and it's a fantastic alternative to the pricier Pro Controller.

8BitDo Ultimate 2C Bluetooth Controller Best budget Switch 2 controller. Today's best deals Today's best deals 8BitDo Ultimate 2C Bluetooth Controller specifications: Connectivity Bluetooth Battery life 15 hours Weight 225g Pros Cheap

Colorful designs

Hall effect sticks Cons Not official

Battery life could be better If you've already spent all your money on the console itself but still need a reliable Nintendo Switch 2 controller, the 8BitDo Ultimate C is a great pick. For under $30, the build quality of this option is very impressive, feeling like a much more premium option than it is, and it boasts Hall effect sticks, so there's no concern about potential stick drift. If all that wasn't enough, you get a charging cable in the box, which isn't always a guarantee in 2025. While a lot of the picks from this list might be a bit bland in terms of design, the Ultimate C is nice and colorful, coming in pastel blue, pink, and other designs. The only slight caveat to this option is that the battery life isn't quite as impressive as the Pro Controller or the more premium 8BitDo Ultimate 2, but you should still get a solid 15 hours or so before it's time to plug in.

Is the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller worth it?

Whether or not the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller is worth it for you depends on how you play your console. If you're more of a handheld gamer, it's probably not worth picking up the expensive controller, as you can always use the Joy-Con grip that comes in the box. However, if you're mainly playing in docked mode and want that classic console experience, as well as the option of additional mappable buttons, then it makes sense to pick up the official accessory.

Do the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons have stick drift?

Unfortunately, it's still too soon to tell whether the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons suffer from the same stick drift issues as the original. Of course, we'll be putting plenty of hours into playing everything from Cyberpunk 2077 to Donkey Kong Banaza, so if we do find any issues, we'll be sure to update this page as soon as possible.

