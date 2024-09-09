We’ve just returned from IFA 2024, having checked out some of the best upcoming mobile and gaming tech from big-name brands like Honor, TECNO, MSI, and more. While not all the industry giants made the trip to Berlin for the five-day conference, we still saw some pretty impressive bits of future hardware, and we’ve brought together our experiences with all of our favorites to catch you up on what to expect in the next few months. So, let’s get into it.

Here’s our IFA 2024 highlights:

TECNO Pocket Go

While Steam Deck alternatives like the MSI Claw and ASUS ROG Ally are trying to match the Valve console in terms of both specs and design, TECNO’s upcoming portable gaming unit is going all-in on AR, and we love it. The TECNO Pocket Go combines a set of high-quality OLED AR glasses with a Windows 11-based gaming system inside a sleek controller to offer something unlike anything else currently available. I had my first go back in February at MWC and couldn’t wait to get my hands on the system again at IFA.

It didn’t disappoint. I’ve never been big into the idea of AR or VR gaming, but the Pocket Go’s headset manages to engage you entirely without making you feel unaware of your surroundings. The Pocket Go’s controller is also a much more comfortable option than holding the certified wideboy Steam Deck OLED for long periods, with diopters on the glasses to make sure you can keep on playing any eye fatigue. We’re expecting this one to launch in the coming months and can’t wait to properly put it through its paces.

Honor Magic V3

The new Honor Magic V3 is now officially the world’s thinnest foldable phone, but it’s not just a slender form factor that makes this thing special. As we learned during the big launch the day before IFA opened to the public, the Magic V3 has a pair of stunning OLED displays, five impressive cameras, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset that makes the best of the best mobile games feel like an almost console-level experience.

If all that isn’t enough, the Magic V3 matches the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold in terms of impressive IP68-rated waterproofing, which has long been a hurdle for the best foldable phones have struggled to overcome. Sure, it’s still mighty expensive, but nearly all foldables are, and with the Magic V3, Honor has a real claim to offering the best value for the high price. If you want to know more about this one, see our in-depth Honor Magic V3 review.

MSI Claw AI 8+

Critics lambasted the original MSI Claw for its mediocre-at-best performance, but the follow-up looks like it could be ready to take on the Steam Deck OLED at its own game. The MSI Claw AI 8+ utilizes an Intel Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake CPU, enabling a much higher level of performance than MSI’s first attempt. This new processor, combined with a stunning 8-inch display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, makes for something likely to provide the Steam Deck OLED with some real competition.

Still, it’s fair to say that not everything is perfect about the MSI Claw AI 8+. I’m not 100% sold on the form factor. It feels a bit too big even in my sasquatch hands, and if that’s the case, someone with average human-sized hands might struggle to get on with it for extended play sessions. We’ll have to wait to get our hands on the thing when it arrives in early 2025 to see if that really is the case.

TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G

While so many of 2024’s best Android phones lean into AI features as their big selling point, the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G is something completely different. This thing has a switch on the side that transforms it from a regular Android device into what is essentially a mini Kindle, with the color literally draining out and leaving you with a beautiful black-and-white anti-glare display. If you’re a keen reader, this could be your dream smartphone.

Not only is the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G great for readers, but it’s also a solid option for those trying to spend less time doom-scrolling social media. The switch on the side of the phone also minimizes your social media notifications, so you can concentrate on turning pages rather than checking your timeline for the fifth time in the space of 45 minutes; not that I’m speaking from experience or anything.

Acer Nitro Blaze 7

Another Windows 11-based handheld? Why not! While I only spent a little time with the Acer Nitro Blaze 7, its performance is incredibly impressive, with Rise of the Tomb Raider running at a solid 70+ FPS and offering some smooth visuals thanks to its best-in-class 144Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a super comfortable form factor and feels much nicer in the hands than fellow IFA standout, the MSI Claw 8 AI+.

While the Nitro Blaze 7 is ready to compete with the best portable gaming consoles around in terms of form factor and performance, I’m not sure about its design. I don’t want to be too harsh; I’m sure a lot of work has gone into how it looks, but it just seems a little juvenile to me. It’s almost screaming, “Look at me! I’m for gamers!” in a way that feels a little outdated in 2024. Still, looks aren’t everything, and I’m still thinking about picking one of these based on its fantastic performance alone.

Ugreen Uno series

We’re big fans of cute iPhone accessories here at Pocket Tactics, and they don’t come much more adorable than the Ugreen Uno series of power banks and portable chargers. Just look at the thing’s happy little sharing face and tell me it isn’t adorable!

Not only are the Uno chargers and power banks cute, but they also pack a punch, with 100W and 65W chargers included in the line-up, alongside 15W and 7.5W wireless power banks, and the best of the bunch, the Uno 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger that also acts as a stand for your iPhone. We’re told these are launching very soon, so keep an eye out for them in future updates to our best power banks guide.

There you have it, our highlights from IFA 2024. With Europe’s biggest tech conference out of the way, it’s all eyes on the iPhone 16 launch before we look to 2025 and MWC, Mobile World Conference, in February.