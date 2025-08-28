The best RPGs in 2025

No matter what kind of day you've had, curling up with one of the best RPGs is always a great way to escape reality. Aiming to sweep you away to another world, this deeply enveloping genre is easily one of the most popular there is, offering you the opportunity to step into someone else's shoes and live out your dreams, be it battling monsters or building a farm.

Our list of the top roleplaying games to play on the go is packed with all sorts of awesome adventures and exciting escapades that you can enjoy on your favorite handheld platforms. After all, with a good RPG, you never need to face boredom again, regardless of whether you're curled up on the couch or facing a tedious commute.

The best RPGs on handhelds are:

1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Handheld platforms: Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2

Arriving back in 2017, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an action-adventure game that broke the mold for the iconic series, netting more than 13 awards and 13 nominations across 2017 and 2018. It's also undoubtedly one of the reasons why the Nintendo Switch is one of the best-selling consoles of all time. Set near the end of the Zelda timeline, it follows the iconic hero Link as he embarks on a journey to save Princess Zelda and prevent Calamity Ganon from destroying the world. Yeah, the stakes are pretty high here.

With a truly enveloping narrative, a stunningly vibrant world for you to explore, and some truly innovative mechanics, it's no wonder that we gave it a 9/10 in our Zelda: Breath of the Wild review, where our very own Adam Randall describes it as "a tremendous open-world adventure that will forever be a turning point for the Zelda series."

And, of course, if you find yourself swept away by this one and want even more, we gave its successor a whopping 10/10 in our The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review, where Ben Johnson describes it as "bigger, sillier, and much more fun". Plus, if you happen to have picked up Nintendo's latest console, you can enjoy both games in glorious HD, thanks to the Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 upgrades - which our Holly Alice stresses is "how [the games] should be played".

2. Genshin Impact

Handheld platforms: Android, iOS, and Windows handhelds

Genshin Impact is a global phenomenon, and it's easy to see why. This gorgeous, open-world gacha game sees you take the role of the Traveler, lost in an unusual land and searching for their lost sibling. Along the way, you meet a massive, ever-growing roster of characters as you explore the seven nations of Teyvat, helping each land with its unique struggles.

Even when editor Ruby Spiers-Unwin wrote her Genshin Impact review back in 2020, she said she had "high hopes for things to come". Little did she know that the game would grow to be one of the biggest and best RPGs of modern times, with a vast, sprawling narrative that has already spanned years by this point, as well as a simple but enjoyable gameplay loop that has inspired countless other games since.

This is all supported by the frequent Genshin Impact updates, introducing new areas, intriguing story quests, and, of course, plenty of fresh faces to get acquainted with. There are also some brilliant Genshin Impact events such as the annual Lantern Rite, all of which will inevitably keep us coming back for more for years to come.

3. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Handheld platforms: Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and Windows handhelds

Arguably one of the finest RPGs to ever grace our planet, Skyrim initially released on November 11, 2011, and changed the landscape of the genre forever. Now available on Switch, Steam Deck, and all the best Windows handhelds, you're free to explore its gorgeous open world any time, any place.

Set 200 years after the events of Oblivion, it sees you take control of the Dragonborn, a prophesied hero on a quest to defeat Alduin the World-Eater. Of course, this quest falls to the back burner for most of the game, as you explore the vast land, making friends and enemies, taking down countless fearsome foes, upgrading your skills and armor, and much more.

If building your own character from scratch and then heading off on your own personal adventure is your primary goal when playing an RPG, you can't do better than this. There are heaps of customization and different routes to pick, leading to endless replayability - heck, even choosing a specific Skyrim race at the very beginning of the game has an impact on your gameplay. It's an adventure for the ages, and if you've somehow managed to make it this far without playing it, we can't recommend it enough.

4. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Handheld platforms: Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and Windows handhelds

With a whopping 30 awards and 20 nominations under its belt, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt needs no real introduction, and yet we're here to rave about it regardless. Initially releasing in May 2015, CD Projekt Red's hit open-world RPG is a breathtaking entry into a long-standing series in which you take control of Geralt of Rivia, a mercenary monster slayer.

Exploring a fictional fantasy world based on Slavic folklore, you must embark on a wild quest across a war-torn, monster-infested continent in pursuit of Ciri, the Child of Prophecy and a living weapon that can alter the shape of the world. Along the way, you take on a variety of commissions, battling an array of foul creatures with a mixture of weapons and magic.

While the first two games are also absolutely brilliant and give you more context on the brilliant Witcher 3 characters, you don't need to play them in order to enjoy this masterpiece. And, with the game now available on Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and Windows handhelds, you can head out on the hunt any time you please.

5. Honkai Star Rail

Handheld platforms: Android, iOS, and Windows handhelds

Following the success of Genshin Impact, Hoyoverse, of course, decided to knock it out of the park again with Honkai Star Rail. Winner of the Best Mobile Game at the 2023 Game Awards, this free-to-play gacha RPG invites you to hop aboard a spacefaring train and explore the stars.

Taking control of the mysterious Trailblazer, you team up with a crew of quirky characters as you jump from planet to planet, helping each world with its unique struggles. I'll admit, I was immediately smitten with this one right from the beta. I even gave it a 9/10 in my Honkai Star Rail review, where I describe it as "an awesome, sci-fi adventure featuring a whole host of charismatic characters, a thoughtful narrative, a great variety of gameplay modes, and engaging combat."

Like Genshin, frequent Honkai Star Rail updates have also ensured that this game has continued to grow and improve since its 2023 release, introducing new planets, exciting stories, and, of course, plenty of fresh characters for you to pull on the Honkai Star Rail banners. On top of that, frequent events and quality of life improvements are always rolling out, making this a true delight for fans of turn-based RPGs.

6. Persona 5 Royal

Handheld platforms: Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and Windows handhelds

The Persona series has long counted itself among the best RPGs of all time, with each entry garnering even more love and attention worldwide. And yet, no one could prepare for the juggernaut that is Persona 5. This epic RPG sees you take the role of a teenage boy who attends high school in Tokyo by day. However, by night, you must team up with your fellow Phantom Thieves and enter the metaphysical mind palaces of the corrupt and evil, staging grand heists in an attempt to change their hearts.

The gameplay loop artfully balances life-sim elements, where you must attend classes, study, and hang out with friends to raise your social skills, alongside engaging expeditions and turn-based battles in the Palaces, all while unraveling a wider story. In my Persona 5 Switch review, I give it a 9/10, describing it as "a wonderfully immersive and iconic JRPG, featuring striking, stylized visuals, fast-paced, turn-based combat, and a unique world full of captivating characters and stunning stories".

Persona 5 Royal is the definitive way to enjoy this masterpiece, including both the base game and heaps of DLC, as well as an extended story, expanded social links, new mechanics, and even several new Persona 5 characters. Whether you're a long-time JRPG fan who's new to the Persona games or simply want to return to this life-changing RPG and experience it in all of its glory, Persona 5 Royal is perfect for you.

7. Final Fantasy VII

Handheld platforms: Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and Windows handhelds

Since its original 1997 release, Final Fantasy VII has solidified its status as one of the best RPGs of all time (and, to many, one of the best games of all time). The seventh main installment in the Final Fantasy series, it undeniably paved the way for future RPGs, both in and outside of the series, artfully handling some incredibly heavy topics and balancing them with genre-defining gameplay.

If you've been living under a rock for the last few decades, Final Fantasy VII follows Cloud and a ragtag group of misfits as they travel the world while attempting to save it from an evil corporation and a solemn, grey-haired man with striking good looks. You can expect to take part in turn-based combat, unravel an enthralling story, and maybe even train a Chocobo or two.

Alternatively, if you'd prefer to explore this game with modern graphics, you can also play Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Steam Deck. This bold reimagining of the iconic original mixes traditional command-based combat and real-time action, accompanied by breathtaking visuals and an additional adventure featuring Yuffie.

8. Super Mario RPG

Handheld platforms: Nintendo Switch

Originally released in 1996, Super Mario RPG is undoubtedly a true classic. Acting as the central series of the greater Mario franchise, it combines all that iconic platforming fun with a grand story, as a group of unlikely heroes embark on a whimsical quest to defeat the Smithy Gang and repair the wish-granting Star Road.

Now, you can finally enjoy the adventure in sparkling 3D, thanks to the remake's release on Nintendo Switch. In our Super Mario RPG review, Connor Christie gives it a 9/10, stating that "the Super Mario RPG remake delivers a finely tuned reimagining of the incredible original with welcome updates to the turn-based battle mechanics."

Join Mario and his rag-tag group of pals on an epic journey through a gorgeous, vibrant world, fighting off enemies such as the iconic Bowser in intense turn-based battles, all laced with a healthy dose of humor. The original 1996 version is definitely counted as one of the best Mario games of all time, and we're happy to say this remake goes one better.

9. Stardew Valley

Handheld platforms: Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and Windows handhelds

Inspired by iconic farm sim games like Story of Seasons, Stardew Valley arrived on Steam on February 26, 2016. Since then, it's become available on nearly all consoles, expanded through years of content updates, and earned a place on just about every 'best' games list you can think of.

So, why is a farm sim on our list of the best RPGs? Well, because it's about so much more than farming, as our very own Connor Christie points out in his 10/10 Stardew Valley review, in which he describes it as "a masterpiece that is set to go down as one of the greatest of all time" and "the game that saved my brain".

Running away from a miserable corporate life after inheriting your grandfather's old farm, you move to a little rural town to begin your new life. You soon find yourself wrapped up in the interwoven lives of the wonderful Stardew Valley characters, building lifelong friendships and helping each other overcome serious hardships. Of course, there's also plenty of farming, fishing, foraging, and fighting to keep you entertained. It's an entirely enveloping experience with endless playability. And, thanks to an ever-growing and incredibly passionate playerbase, there are also heaps of Stardew Valley mods that allow you to expand the narrative, map, and more as much as you like.

10. Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Handheld platforms: Nintendo Switch

Xenoblade Chronicles is a series of action RPGs developed by Monolith Soft and published by Nintendo. Starting back in 2010, the series has become an underrated yet beloved mainstay in the RPG genre. Even then, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 blew our expectations out of the water, bringing together the futures of Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 in the most spectacular way.

The game takes place in Aionios, where two hostile nations engage in a perpetual war fought by soldiers with ten-year lifespans. Here, you meet six soldiers from these warring nations, navigating the dark web of the world they inhabit. In our dazzling 10/10 Xenoblade Chronicles 3 review, Ben Johnson describes "the key to Xenoblade Chronicles 3's success" as "a blend of melancholy and wide-eyed optimism".

If you like the sound of a game that combines an angsty, drama-ridden JRPG story and an open world that stands up next to Breath of the Wild, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the game for you. And, if you find that you can't get enough of this massive RPG, you'll be glad to know that its expansion is equally as brilliant, as you can see in our Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed review.

11. Final Fantasy X

Handheld platforms: Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and Windows handhelds

Final Fantasy X arrived on the PlayStation 2 all the way back in 2001, receiving critical acclaim for its innovations in gameplay, brilliant voice acting, and gorgeous visuals, leading to it breaking sales records within days. In fact, it became the first PS2 game to reach two and four million copies sold, earning the spot as the 8th best-selling PS2 game in 2007.

So, is it worth all the hype? Well, the short answer is 'yes'. Final Fantasy X sees you take on the role of Tidus, a young man who has been swept away to a mysterious new world called Spira. Teaming up with a quirky group of guardians and a summoner named Yuna, Tidus sets out to explore the land, seeking a way to save the world from a giant monster called Sin.

With some fantastic turn-based combat, a tear-jerking story, and a stunning soundtrack, it's one of the best entry points into the series for new fans. Plus, if you pick up the Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD remaster on Nintendo Switch or Steam, you can enjoy the original with enhanced graphics, as well as the game's 2003 sequel, which was the first Final Fantasy game to include an all-female main cast.

12. Yakuza 0

Handheld platforms: Nintendo Switch 2, Steam Deck, and Windows handhelds

The Yakuza series is a real treasure, and it all starts with Yakuza 0. While not the first game to release in the series, it's canonically the first entry, and is therefore the best place to start. This 2015 action-adventure RPG sees you take control of junior yakuza Kiryu and Majima, as you fight your way through 1980s Tokyo and Osaka, getting a taste of life in Japan through an experience unlike any other.

In our 8/10 Yakuza 0 Director's Cut review, our writer Holly Alice describes playing Yakuza as "almost like an interactive TV show at times". Though, of course, it's not all cutscenes and dialogue - on top of that, you have the gritty action combat segments, as well as "the iconic disco dancing and mahjong minigames that can easily take up hours of your time (in a good way)."

The Yakuza series consistently manages to balance humor and wholesome vibes with fantastic fighting styles and heavy-hitting, realistic narratives, and Yakuza 0 is the perfect entry point (especially if you want to experience them all in chronological order). Plus, once you've finished this one, you can hop straight into the next game, which Holly states is "sure to delight old and new fans alike" in her Yakuza Kiwami Switch review.

13. Chrono Trigger

Handheld platforms: Android, iOS, Steam Deck, and Windows handhelds

Widely recognized as a timeless RPG classic, Chrono Trigger originally released on the SNES back in 1995. The first instalment in the Chrono series, it follows a group of adventurers who travel through time in order to prevent a global catastrophe.

Developed by a 'dream team' of three designers (creator of the Final Fantasy series Hironobu Sakaguchi, creator of the Dragon Quest series Yuji Horii, and the legendary author of Dragon Ball Akira Toriyama), Chrono Trigger is now considered one of 4th-gen console gaming's most significant titles, and is heralded as one of the greatest video games of all time. Set in a gorgeous 2D world, it offers heaps of stunning locations for you to explore, simple but solid turn-based combat, time travel mechanics, and more.

If you want to enjoy a slice of gaming history, Chrono Trigger is an RPG that you really can't miss, and is now available on both mobile and Steam in its definitive form, loaded with upgrades. It works very well on Steam Deck with only a few minor hiccups, and is an absolute treat to play on Android or iOS, too, allowing you to dive into one of the best JRPGs of all time whenever and wherever you please.

14. Dragon Quest XI

Handheld platforms: Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and Windows handhelds

Dragon Quest is a truly iconic series that has been around since 1986, winning the hearts of RPG fans worldwide for decades - myself included. Each game in the mainline and spinoff series has managed to capture that wonderful, fantastical whimsy that has come to be the trademark of traditional Japanese RPGs, but Dragon Quest XI really kicks it up a notch, quickly earning a spot as one of the most beloved games in the series (though I'll forever have a soft spot for Dragon Quest IX, personally).

Despite being the eleventh mainline entry, Dragon Quest XI is a completely standalone experience in which you play as a young man about to participate in his village's coming-of-age ceremony. After a series of unexpected events unfold, he learns that he's in fact the reincarnation of a legendary hero from a forgotten age, and must now set forth into an unknown world on a journey to unravel the mystery of his past.

This iconic 2017 entry in the long-running JRPG series may have come to Switch and Steam late, but it arrived in a definitive edition that allows you to enjoy all the content from the original release, while also adding extra character-specific scenarios and even allowing you to switch between 2D and 3D graphic modes. It's a love letter to RPGs of old with buckets of charm, making it not only one of the best Dragon Quest games, but one of the best RPGs we've played.

15. Live A Live

Handheld platforms: Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and Windows handhelds

Previously a Japan-only release for the Super Nintendo, Team Asano chose to give this forgotten 1994 gem the full HD-2D treatment, and we're so happy about that. No longer tied to the consoles of old, you can now explore this iconic RPG on Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and all the best handheld PCs in the same stunning visual style as Octopath Traveler and Triangle Strategy.

Consisting of eight different stories set over vastly different time periods and places, Live A Live is another of those mold-breaking, genre-defining games that paved the way for many future RPGs, and this remaster is the perfect way to enjoy it today. In our 10/10 Live A Live review, our very own Kayleigh Partleton describes it as "a sublime RPG that has withstood the tests of time" that offers you "an experience that you'd be hard-pressed to find elsewhere."

With engaging turn-based combat, seven vastly different time periods, and a grand, overarching story, Live A Live is a real stand-out experience unlike any other. Plus, the charming Live A Live characters you meet along the way are sure to stick with you long after you complete the game.

16. Octopath Traveler 2

Handheld platforms: Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and Windows handhelds

Following the success of its 2018 predecessor, Octopath Traveler 2 arrived on the Nintendo Switch, Steam, and PlayStation in 2023 to critical acclaim. This highly anticipated sequel is set in the world of Solistia, inviting you to begin your adventure as one of eight brand-new travelers, each with their own origins, motivations, and unique skills.

This gorgeous HD-2D JRPG preserves all the best mechanics from the original game, including the freedom to develop your travelers' jobs and skills, while also introducing brand new mechanics to keep things fresh. In our Octopath Traveler II review, Nathan Ellingsworth gives the game a 9/10, describing it as "a grand and traditional JRPG adventure" with "nearly 100 hours of turn-based battles and deep, intricate stories" for you to enjoy, going on to state that it's "one of the best of its kind".

And don't worry if you haven't played the first one, either - both the Octopath Traveler 2 characters and stories are entirely new to this game, meaning you won't be missing anything if you start here. However, we do recommend going back and playing the original if you enjoy this one, as it's an equally excellent RPG.

17. Shin Megami Tensei V

Handheld platforms: Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and Windows handhelds

Released in 2021, this fantastic turn-based RPG from Atlus invites you to become a demigod and battle through a decimated Tokyo. Make new allies, recruit hundreds of demons to fight by your side, and forge your own path as you uncover the mysteries of a war between angels and the forces of the underworld.

In our 9/10 Shin Megami Tensei V review, Nathan Ellingsworth describes it as "a traditional RPG with dense gameplay, a fantastic cast of demonic creatures, and some of the best visuals on Switch", going on to state it's a "sinister, magnificent, and deeply satisfying" game and a solid contender for the best RPG on handheld platforms.

It pulls it all off with a dark comic twist, alongside incredibly rich and satisfying gameplay that rewards thought over pure brute force. Admittedly, it's a pretty hard game, so it may not be for everyone. However, Atlus has added more difficulty options since launch to make things a touch easier, so don't let that put you off. Plus, there's a demo available on both Nintendo Switch and Steam, meaning you can try before you buy.

18. Deltarune

Handheld platforms: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Steam Deck, and Windows handhelds

A follow-up and parallel story to Toby Fox's hit 2015 RPG Undertale, Deltarune is a truly unique episodic game where you play as a human teenager called Kris who is destined to save the world. Teaming up with a monster named Susie and a prince from the Dark World named Ralsei, you must embark on a quest to seal the Dark Fountains, making both friends and foes along the way.

The first two chapters were released back in 2018 and 2021, and you can play them both for free right now. The next two chapters released together in 2025 as part of a paid version, with future chapters due to arrive in the coming years. In our 8/10 Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 review, Connor Christie states that these two chapters "offer more of the extraordinary boss battles, mind-bending minigames, and side-splitting dialogue you've come to expect from Toby Fox", concluding "I had a great time dealing with the Dark World's latest dilemma."

While we may have a while to wait until the Deltarune Chapter 5 release date, we're very excited to continue our journey with this one, and we're sure you'll love it too - especially if you're a fan of Undertale. Plus, with the first two chapters available for free through the Deltarune demo on both Nintendo Switch and Steam, there's very little stopping you from giving it a try before committing to a purchase.

19. NEO: The World Ends With You

Handheld platforms: Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and Windows handhelds

Making a sequel to 2007's cult DS action RPG The World Ends With You was always going to be tough, especially with the follow-up arriving a whole 14 years later in 2021. Luckily, Square Enix delivered a stylish RPG experience that keeps all the charm of the original while also stuffing it with fresh ideas and gorgeous visuals.

Taking the role of high-school student Rindo Kanade, NEO: TWEWY takes place in a heavily stylized version of Tokyo's Shibuya district, where Rindo and his friend pick up a seemingly innocuous pin and find themselves thrown into something called the Reaper's Game. In our 9/10 NEO: The World Ends With You review, writer Nathan Ellingsworth explains "what starts as a normal day turns into a battle with huge consequences", stating that the game "breathes new life into the series while respecting what made it great to begin with", offering "everything fans dreamed of."

Combat takes on a new form here due to the vast differences between the Switch and DS, meaning that this time you control multiple characters at once, attacking enemies using 'psych' abilities that you unlock by picking up items called 'pins'. Outside of battle, you get to expand your social network, assisting people and exploring the city as you see fit. It's a quirky and incredibly vibrant RPG that offers a fresh experience along with a healthy dose of Y2K nostalgia and characters reminiscent of the Kingdom Hearts games, and we love it.

20. Star Ocean: The Second Story R

Handheld platforms: Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and Windows handhelds

First starting in 1996, the Star Ocean series is a lesser-known but still highly respected series in the world of sci-fi action RPGs. With the original recognized as one of the earliest real-time RPGs that allows you to alter the storyline's outcome through your actions and dialog choices, it has a pretty noteworthy pedigree. These features were expanded further in its 1999 sequel, Star Ocean: The Second Story, which boasted as many as 89 different endings.

Star Ocean: The Second Story R is a remake of this second installment of the Star Ocean series, in which you take on the role of either Rena or Claude as they traverse the world in an attempt to work out why a mysterious dark force is causing havoc around the land. In our 8/10 Star Ocean: The Second Story R review, editor Ruby Spiers-Unwin commends it for its "gorgeous 2.5D aesthetic, timeless story, and the ability to play the way you want".

In a sea of retro games and HD-2D remakes, it's easy to skip over a little gem like this, but we implore all old-school RPG fans to check it out. Plus, it's a great opportunity to dive into the series if you haven't before, with even development producer and director Yuchihiro Kitao saying, "We would recommend this as an entry point or a first game to play if you're new to the Star Ocean series" in our Star Ocean: The Second Story R interview. You can't really argue with that, can you?

