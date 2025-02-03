What are the best Spider-Man 2 Steam Deck settings? Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 isn’t just a triumphant sequel, but undoubtedly one of the strongest PlayStation 5 titles out there. Like its predecessor, Insomniac Games has ported the game to PC handhelds, making it possible to play Spider-Man on your Steam Deck. But what settings should you be using to get the smoothest experience? Let’s get you set up to swing around New York City with good ole’ Miles Morales.

What are the best Spider-Man 2 Steam Deck settings?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a huge game, and we don’t just mean its expansive story or the space it takes up on your Steam Deck. With new areas of New York City to discover, increased details, and more crimes to foil, it demands a lot from the Steam Deck’s hardware. As such, we’ve focused on keeping most settings on low when it comes to textures, but feel free to experiment with this to your liking.

We also recommend setting the Steam Deck’s frame limiter option to 45fps, while toggling the manual GPU clock and adjusting it to 1600 MHz. This will aid with Spider-Man’s frame generation settings.

Here are the best Spider-Man 2 Steam Deck settings:

Display Mode:

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Display Resolution: 1280 x 800

Aspect Ratio: Auto

Refresh Rate: 90hz

VSync: Off

Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: off

Upscaling:

Frame Generation: FSR 3.1.0 Frame Generation

Upscale Method: IGTI

Upscale Quality: Performance

Upscale Sharpness: 0

Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Anti-Aliasing: DLAA

Graphics:

Preset: Low

Texture:

Texture Quality: Low

Texture Filtering: 2x Anisotropic

Light & Shadow:

Shadow Quality: Medium

Ambient Occlusion: SSAO

Screen Space Reflections: Low

Ray Tracing:

Ray Tracing Preset: Off

Ray-Traced Reflections: Off

Ray-Traced Interiors: Off

Ray-Traced Shadows: Off

Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Ray Tracing Geometry Detail: Off

Ray Tracing Object Range: 6

DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Off

Geometry:

Level of Detail: Low

Traffic Density: Low

Crowd Density: Low

Hair Quality: Low

Weather Particle Quality: Low

Camera Effects:

Depth of Field: Off

Bloom: Off

Chromatic Aberration: Off

Vignette: Off

Motion Blur Strength: 0

Field of View: 0

Film Grain Strength: 0

Sharpness: 2

Fullscreen Effects: Off

Screen Shake: Off

Is Spider-Man 2 Steam Deck verified?

No, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 isn’t verified for Steam Deck. Currently, Steam lists the game as ‘unknown’, which means you’ll likely run into a few hiccups over the course of your playthrough. It’s possible that the game could earn verified status in the future, but Insomniac Games needs to implement some meaningful updates for the game’s optimization first.

What are the Spider-Man 2 system requirements?

It shouldn’t surprise you that Insomniac Games’ critically acclaimed sequel is pushing the Steam Deck’s limits. While the settings we recommend can comfortably put you in the 35-45fps sweet spot, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is hungry for the Steam Deck’s RAM – and sorry, there isn’t enough to go around. However, if you’re wondering what the Spider-Man 2 system requirements are, we’ve listed them below.

Minimum (720p at 30 fps) Recommended (1080p at 60 fps) High (2K at 60 fps) High Ray Tracing (2K at 60 fps) Ultimate Ray Tracing (4K at 60 fps) OS Windows 10/11 64-Bit (Version 1909 or higher) Windows 10/11 64-Bit (version 1909 or higher) Windows 10/11 64-Bit (Version 1909 or higher) Windows 10/11 64-Bit (Version 1909 or higher) Windows 10/11 64-Bit (Version 1909 or higher) GPU AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 AMD Radeon RX 6800 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 NVIDIA GeForce RTZ 4090 CPU AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Intel Core i3-8100 AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5-8400 AMD Ryzen 5 5600 or Intel Core i5-11400 AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 AMD Ryzen 7 7900X3D or Intel Core i9-12900K RAM 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB Storage 140 GB 140 GB 140 GB 140 GB 140 GB Graphics preset Very Low Medium High High, Ray Tracing High Very High, Ray Tracing Ultimate

And there you have it, that’s all you need to know about the best Spider-Man 2 Steam Deck settings. Need more guides for one of the best portable gaming consoles out there? Here are our recommendations for the best Steam Deck docks, a cheeky Asus ROG Ally vs Steam Deck OLED comparison, and our Steam Deck OLED review – just in case you fancy an upgrade.