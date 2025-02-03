We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Best Spider-Man 2 Steam Deck settings

Our guide to the best Spider-Man 2 Steam Deck settings will get you web-zipping, wall-crawling, and jumping around New York City with ease.

Best Spider-Man 2 Steam Deck settings: An image of Spider-Man wearing the Andrew Garfield costume from TASM2 in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, laid on his back.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Steam Deck 

What are the best Spider-Man 2 Steam Deck settings? Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 isn’t just a triumphant sequel, but undoubtedly one of the strongest PlayStation 5 titles out there. Like its predecessor, Insomniac Games has ported the game to PC handhelds, making it possible to play Spider-Man on your Steam Deck. But what settings should you be using to get the smoothest experience? Let’s get you set up to swing around New York City with good ole’ Miles Morales.

What are the best Spider-Man 2 Steam Deck settings?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a huge game, and we don’t just mean its expansive story or the space it takes up on your Steam Deck. With new areas of New York City to discover, increased details, and more crimes to foil, it demands a lot from the Steam Deck’s hardware. As such, we’ve focused on keeping most settings on low when it comes to textures, but feel free to experiment with this to your liking.

We also recommend setting the Steam Deck’s frame limiter option to 45fps, while toggling the manual GPU clock and adjusting it to 1600 MHz. This will aid with Spider-Man’s frame generation settings.

Here are the best Spider-Man 2 Steam Deck settings:

Display Mode:

  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Display Resolution: 1280 x 800
  • Aspect Ratio: Auto
  • Refresh Rate: 90hz
  • VSync: Off
  • Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: off

Upscaling:

  • Frame Generation: FSR 3.1.0 Frame Generation
  • Upscale Method: IGTI
  • Upscale Quality: Performance
  • Upscale Sharpness: 0
  • Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: DLAA

Graphics:

  • Preset: Low

Texture:

  • Texture Quality: Low
  • Texture Filtering: 2x Anisotropic

Light & Shadow:

  • Shadow Quality: Medium
  • Ambient Occlusion: SSAO
  • Screen Space Reflections: Low

Ray Tracing:

  • Ray Tracing Preset: Off
  • Ray-Traced Reflections: Off
  • Ray-Traced Interiors: Off
  • Ray-Traced Shadows: Off
  • Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
  • Ray Tracing Geometry Detail: Off
  • Ray Tracing Object Range: 6
  • DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Off

Geometry:

  • Level of Detail: Low
  • Traffic Density: Low
  • Crowd Density: Low
  • Hair Quality: Low
  • Weather Particle Quality: Low

Camera Effects:

  • Depth of Field: Off
  • Bloom: Off
  • Chromatic Aberration: Off
  • Vignette: Off
  • Motion Blur Strength: 0
  • Field of View: 0
  • Film Grain Strength: 0
  • Sharpness: 2
  • Fullscreen Effects: Off
  • Screen Shake: Off

Is Spider-Man 2 Steam Deck verified?

No, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 isn’t verified for Steam Deck. Currently, Steam lists the game as ‘unknown’, which means you’ll likely run into a few hiccups over the course of your playthrough. It’s possible that the game could earn verified status in the future, but Insomniac Games needs to implement some meaningful updates for the game’s optimization first.

Best Spider-Man 2 Steam Deck settings: An image of Spider-Man 2 Steam Deck verified status on the Steam store.

What are the Spider-Man 2 system requirements?

It shouldn’t surprise you that Insomniac Games’ critically acclaimed sequel is pushing the Steam Deck’s limits. While the settings we recommend can comfortably put you in the 35-45fps sweet spot, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is hungry for the Steam Deck’s RAM – and sorry, there isn’t enough to go around. However, if you’re wondering what the Spider-Man 2 system requirements are, we’ve listed them below.

Minimum (720p at 30 fps) Recommended (1080p at 60 fps) High (2K at 60 fps) High Ray Tracing (2K at 60 fps) Ultimate Ray Tracing (4K at 60 fps)
OS Windows 10/11 64-Bit (Version 1909 or higher) Windows 10/11 64-Bit (version 1909 or higher) Windows 10/11 64-Bit (Version 1909 or higher) Windows 10/11 64-Bit (Version 1909 or higher) Windows 10/11 64-Bit (Version 1909 or higher)
GPU AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 AMD Radeon RX 6800 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 NVIDIA GeForce RTZ 4090
CPU AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Intel Core i3-8100 AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5-8400 AMD Ryzen 5 5600 or Intel Core i5-11400 AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 AMD Ryzen 7 7900X3D or Intel Core i9-12900K
RAM 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB
Storage 140 GB  140 GB 140 GB 140 GB 140 GB
Graphics preset Very Low Medium High High, Ray Tracing High Very High, Ray Tracing Ultimate

And there you have it, that’s all you need to know about the best Spider-Man 2 Steam Deck settings. Need more guides for one of the best portable gaming consoles out there? Here are our recommendations for the best Steam Deck docks, a cheeky Asus ROG Ally vs Steam Deck OLED comparison, and our Steam Deck OLED review – just in case you fancy an upgrade.

