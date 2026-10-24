Bey Rivals codes October 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Bey Rivals codes for free spin tickets, lucky spins, and bey points to upgrade your loadout.

Bey Rivals codes: The main Beyblade character smiling in a gym and wearing a jacket with a PT logo on the chest
Daz Skubich Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 
Google Preferred Source Button

Use our Bey Rivals codes to spin for the best parts and build a Beyblade that can take down any opponent. This Beyblade simulator lets you customize all three parts of your top, focus on attack, defense, or stamina, and even spin for surnames to get some extra stat boosts.

We look for fresh Bey Rivals codes often, so bookmark this page and come back the next time your Beyblade needs some extra polish.

Here are all the new Bey Rivals codes:

  • SPRIGGAN - three spin tickets and two lucky spins (new!)
  • NERF - three lucky spins (new!)
  • LUCKYSPIN - three lucky spins
  • AUTOSELL - two spin tickets and two lucky spins
  • RINGOUTBURST - three spin tickets and two lucky spins
  • SHINYHUNT - three spin tickets
  • TRANSMODE - two spin tickets and 1.5k bey points
  • ATTACKTYPE - 2k bey points
  • BEYBRONZE - two spin tickets and 500 bey points

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our master list of Roblox codes.

Bey Rivals codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Bey Rivals codes?

Redeeming Bey Rivals codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Bey Rivals in Roblox
  • Complete or skip the short tutorial
  • Tap the Shop menu
  • Select Codes
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

How do I unlock Ranked Mode in Bey Rivals?

If you're really serious about showing off your Beyblade skills, you can unlock Ranked Mode by reaching level five. All you have to do to hit this level is keep battling and earn XP.

Bey Rivals codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Bey Rivals Discord server?

Yes, there is a Bey Rivals Discord. You can click here to access the latest announcements and updates, take part in polls, and see sneak peeks before anyone else.

How do I get more Bey Rivals codes?

The easiest way to get more Bey Rivals codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We're the best at hunting down Roblox codes, so let us work our magic and grab your freebies from our always-updating list. If you fancy taking a look for yourself, you can find some codes in the updates channel of the Bey Rivals Discord server.

Expired codes:

  • RELEASE
  • LETITRIP

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Bey Rivals codes.

If you’re looking for a Roblox or rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.