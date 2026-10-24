Bey Rivals codes October 2026

Use our Bey Rivals codes to spin for the best parts and build a Beyblade that can take down any opponent. This Beyblade simulator lets you customize all three parts of your top, focus on attack, defense, or stamina, and even spin for surnames to get some extra stat boosts.

We look for fresh Bey Rivals codes often, so bookmark this page and come back the next time your Beyblade needs some extra polish.

Here are all the new Bey Rivals codes:

SPRIGGAN - three spin tickets and two lucky spins (new!)

- three spin tickets and two lucky spins (new!) NERF - three lucky spins (new!)

- three lucky spins (new!) LUCKYSPIN - three lucky spins

- three lucky spins AUTOSELL - two spin tickets and two lucky spins

- two spin tickets and two lucky spins RINGOUTBURST - three spin tickets and two lucky spins

- three spin tickets and two lucky spins SHINYHUNT - three spin tickets

- three spin tickets TRANSMODE - two spin tickets and 1.5k bey points

- two spin tickets and 1.5k bey points ATTACKTYPE - 2k bey points

- 2k bey points BEYBRONZE - two spin tickets and 500 bey points

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our master list of Roblox codes.

How do I redeem Bey Rivals codes?

Redeeming Bey Rivals codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

Open Bey Rivals in Roblox

Complete or skip the short tutorial

Tap the Shop menu

Select Codes

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

How do I unlock Ranked Mode in Bey Rivals?

If you're really serious about showing off your Beyblade skills, you can unlock Ranked Mode by reaching level five. All you have to do to hit this level is keep battling and earn XP.

Is there a Bey Rivals Discord server?

Yes, there is a Bey Rivals Discord. You can click here to access the latest announcements and updates, take part in polls, and see sneak peeks before anyone else.

How do I get more Bey Rivals codes?

The easiest way to get more Bey Rivals codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We're the best at hunting down Roblox codes, so let us work our magic and grab your freebies from our always-updating list. If you fancy taking a look for yourself, you can find some codes in the updates channel of the Bey Rivals Discord server.

Expired codes:

RELEASE

LETITRIP

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Bey Rivals codes.