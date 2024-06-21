Rediscover an absolute classic of the GameCube library with the Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition on Switch, releasing very soon with new features, revamped graphics, and special physical editions by Limited Run Games.

Announced during the Limited Run Games showcase – though some keen-eyed fans may have noticed Ubisoft’s now deleted Tweet showing it a little bit too soon – the 20th Anniversary Edition releases on June 25 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S, Amazon Luna, and PC. A physical edition and collector’s edition come from Limited Run Games with pre-orders opening on July 12.

Ubisoft originally released Beyond Good and Evil way back in 2003 on GameCube, the game is known as one of the best of all time thanks to its animation, story, and overall design. Though there were some technical issues at launch – hopefully they won’t make an appearance in this rerelease.

This new version of Beyond Good and Evil follows a full HD release in 2011 on PlayStation Network and Xbox Live Arcade, but now everyone can play the game no matter which console or platform they prefer.

In the 20th Anniversary Edition, you can head back and explore the world of Hillys with improved 4k performance and 60fps capability. There are new quality-of-life updates like autosave, the ability to skip cutscenes, and full controller support to modernize the game. There’s also a new speedrun mode if you’re feeling like a challenge. If you’re a fan of the game’s lore, then the anniversary gallery that delves into the development and history of the game may be for you, too.

Some other good news is that there’s mention of the long, long-awaited sequel on the official site. Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still in the works, despite Ubisoft originally announcing it at an event in 2008, and then showing it again seven years ago at E3 2017.

The GameCube is one of our favorite Nintendo consoles, though we do like these other retro game consoles, too. If you’re looking for something new to play, why not check out our list of the best Steam Deck games?