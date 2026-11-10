Beyond Nen codes November 2026

Use our Beyond Nen codes to gather up tons of spins and give yourself the best odds at a rare Nen affinity, lineage, and race. All of these things affect your combat ability, so the perfect combination is key if you want to succeed in the Hunter Exams.

We look for new Beyond Nen codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back often for the latest freebies.

Here are all the new Beyond Nen codes:

20KLIKES - ten spins (new!)

- ten spins (new!) PATCH2! - 20 spins (new!)

- 20 spins (new!) UPDATECOMING - 20 spins

- 20 spins PATCH1! - 30 spins

- 30 spins RELEASE! - ten spins and a reset orb

- ten spins and a reset orb THANKYOU! - ten spins

All the best Roblox games have free stuff on offer, so visit our list of Roblox codes next to fill your pockets.

How do I redeem Beyond Nen codes?

Redeeming Beyond Nen codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Join the Beyond Nen group

Open Beyond Nen in Roblox

Tap the Customize button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

Why are my Beyond Nen codes not working?

While you can redeem most Beyond Nen codes in the Customize menu, some have special requirements. If a code awards items, you need to redeem it in the in-game Shop menu. You can redeem other codes here, too. Otherwise, check for spelling errors or extra spaces. If all of this fails, the code may have expired, but we do our best to remove broken codes as soon as we can.

Is there a Beyond Nen Discord server?

Yes, there is a Beyond Nen Discord. You can click here to join the server and gain access to the latest announcements, giveaways, and game nights.

How do I get more Beyond Nen codes?

The easiest way to get more Beyond Nen codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We'll do the hard work of finding and verifying codes for you, so you can focus on training your Nen and passing the Hunter Exam. If you fancy looking around for yourself, you can also find codes in the game's Discord server, Roblox group, and in-game patch notes.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Beyond Nen codes.