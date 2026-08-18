Big Walk review - I get by with a little help from my friends

Our Verdict Big Walk is a reminder that the best co-op experiences aren't always about the puzzles you solve, but the memories you make along the way. House House's ingenious approach to communication creates a playground for genuine friendship, where every discovery, disaster, and detour becomes another story to share.

The sun is fading, and our light sources are non-existent. That's because my friend has just kicked our torch into orbit purely for the fun of it. If we're going to solve the puzzle waiting ahead, there's only one way we can do it: together. Big Walk may seem like your ordinary slice of 'friendslop' on the surface. Beneath that label, House House's latest game is a delightful social experiment, where sometimes it's okay just to sit and talk.

Set within an Australian-inspired outback, Big Walk establishes its format quickly. Every time you boot up a session, you and your friends spawn into a hub. The walls are adorned with simple tutorials on movement and interactions. Nothing more, nothing less. From there, it's down to you to venture into the wilderness and figure out exactly what this new Switch game is all about.

After some shenanigans and getting used to the mechanics of lifting each other on our shoulders, the real teamwork begins. Big Walk's map has a wealth of POIs to uncover. Some of them are puzzles that reward you with a red peanut-shaped object. My friends and I don't know what it's called, but I tell you what, we love the sound it makes when you place it into its chamber. These objects unlock keys, which you can then use as keycutters to finally unlock a new part of the map. Other POIs can benefit you differently, giving you handy tools like backpacks, laser pointers, or walkie-talkies.

You never quite know what you'll come across, but House House's grand design doesn't take long to take shape. Despite having no formal instructions or an inkling of what to do, Big Walk's design language is incredibly inspired. It's the most raw, direct form of co-op gameplay I've come across in a game in a long time, maybe ever. With just your arm movements and proximity voice chat, your ingenuity is the core mechanic that Big Walk aims to encourage. It can lead to fits of laughter for a myriad of reasons, whether that's genuine, awe-inspiring success or disbelief at how laughably bad your friends are at solving problems.

One puzzle is a key example of the latter. It involves four separate chambers, where we each need to play symbols on a rack; the only problem is: what are the symbols? Thankfully, there's an intercom and a speaker in the room. But I'm not relaying information to everyone. I'm passing it around in a chain, like a game of telephone. For a moment it seems to be working, but there's one hitch. Why isn't my friend in the next room following the instructions? Eventually we solve the puzzle, leading to a lovely barrage of jokes aimed at his blunder. That's real friendship.

Big Walk is full of these moments, but more than that, it cultivates a bond unlike any other multiplayer experience out there. We're learning the lay of the land slowly, deciding where to focus our attention next. That could be forming a human conveyor belt to pass along a heavy ball, or taking a minute to appreciate music pumping out of a nearby structure. Not every puzzle is about massaging your brain, though. Sometimes, it's just about sitting down to chat with your favorite people in the world. The prize isn't just that red peanut, but the five minutes we set aside to have a quick chat about anything from Spider-Man: Brand New Day's box office numbers to a growing obsession with the stage antics of Future Islands.

Big Walk serves up success in truly earned ways. Beyond unlocking shortcuts or finding new gear, it makes the map itself a gift to cherish. The sheer joy in our voices when we unlocked the first of many train stops is something I won't forget. In our eyes, we might as well have discovered fire for the first time. Things change when the sun goes down, though. That's a whole other challenge in itself. If you've got friends kicking your sources of light away, then traversing up mountains and through dense foliage is a game of listening for their voices instead.

This sense of ever-changing mechanics keeps each expedition fresh, albeit with a caveat. Big Walk ties its progress to the host of each session. If your friend is the host, you won't be able to pick it up from where you left off next time. In a way, it's sweet and emphasizes the need for togetherness. But it might be frustrating for those of you who wish to carry on if your social schedules don't align. And if you haven't guessed it by now, Big Walk can't be played solo, requiring a minimum of two players. It supports up to 12, and I wish I could get a squad that big on it.

I've been playing mostly in a four-pack, but more recently in a team of five. It opens up more opportunities for figuring out how to conquer obstacles, with plenty more laughs, too. There are some blemishes, performance-wise, that hold back Big Walk. Performance on the Nintendo Switch 2 can be a struggle at times, as it's capped at 30fps in both docked and handheld modes. It suffers from frame drops here and there, and pop-in is more noticeable than in its PlayStation 5 counterpart.

These issues don't entirely ruin the experience, but they can become distracting when you're trying to navigate the landscape, particularly when dense foliage is involved. That being said, playing it on base PS5 is only marginally better, as it still has a hard time in dense foliage across the landscape. Nevertheless, there's full cross-play, meaning I can go between my Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 to join my friend's session with ease.

Big Walk is an immensely charming time, with challenges that are equally endearing as they are testing. House House's focus isn't on just uncovering a new world, but on uncovering new layers of your existing relationships. If I'm going to brave an unknown land, I'm going to do it with a little help from my friends.