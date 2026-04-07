Bite by Night codes April 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Bite by Night codes for free scrap to upgrade your kit and unlock fresh strategies.

Bite by Night codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and a pizza shirt under red light in a pizzaria with a checkered floor
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Oh no, it's happened again - you're stuck in a haunted pizzeria filled with evil animatronics. Not to worry, though, as our Bite by Night codes can get you out of a sticky situation by helping you unlock better survivor classes. Or, if you're on the other side, you can use this scrap to fill the shoes of some of FNAF's scariest villains.

We look for new Bite by Night codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and come back here the next time you're running low on scrap. As the devs add more killers and survivors to the game, you'll need a steady cash flow to claim them all.

Here are all the new Bite by Night codes:

  • SORRYGUYS - 1k scrap (new!)

These aren't the only Roblox codes out there, so explore our master list and grab some freebies in your favorite Roblox games.

Bite by Night codes: A screenshot of the settings menu with a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Bite by Night codes?

Redeeming Bite by Night codes is, luckily, very simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Bite by Night in Roblox
  • Tap the Settings cog
  • Scroll to the bottom
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are Bite by Night codes?

Bite by Night codes are exclusive passwords from the game's developer, totally not secret games, that net you extra scrap to spend on new killers and survivors to expand your repertoire. Roblox codes tend to coincide with major game updates and real-world holidays, so they should drop pretty frequently.

Bite by Night codes: A screenshot of the Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Bite by Night Discord server?

Yes, there is a Bite by Night Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to meet other players, read the latest announcements, and submit bug reports.

How do I get more Bite by Night codes?

The best way to get more Bite by Night codes is to bookmark this page and check in frequently. We're always on the lookout for more freebies, and we keep this guide updated with all the latest changes, so simply come back next time you need more scrap. If you're feeling up for the challenge, you can also look for codes in the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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