Bite by Night codes April 2026

Oh no, it's happened again - you're stuck in a haunted pizzeria filled with evil animatronics. Not to worry, though, as our Bite by Night codes can get you out of a sticky situation by helping you unlock better survivor classes. Or, if you're on the other side, you can use this scrap to fill the shoes of some of FNAF's scariest villains.

We look for new Bite by Night codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and come back here the next time you're running low on scrap. As the devs add more killers and survivors to the game, you'll need a steady cash flow to claim them all.

Here are all the new Bite by Night codes:

SORRYGUYS - 1k scrap (new!)

These aren't the only Roblox codes out there, so explore our master list and grab some freebies in your favorite Roblox games.

How do I redeem Bite by Night codes?

Redeeming Bite by Night codes is, luckily, very simple. All you have to do is:

Open Bite by Night in Roblox

Tap the Settings cog

Scroll to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Bite by Night codes?

Bite by Night codes are exclusive passwords from the game's developer, totally not secret games, that net you extra scrap to spend on new killers and survivors to expand your repertoire. Roblox codes tend to coincide with major game updates and real-world holidays, so they should drop pretty frequently.

Is there a Bite by Night Discord server?

Yes, there is a Bite by Night Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to meet other players, read the latest announcements, and submit bug reports.

How do I get more Bite by Night codes?

The best way to get more Bite by Night codes is to bookmark this page and check in frequently. We're always on the lookout for more freebies, and we keep this guide updated with all the latest changes, so simply come back next time you need more scrap. If you're feeling up for the challenge, you can also look for codes in the game's Discord server and Roblox group.