All Bite by Night emotes

There's nothing like celebrating a win, especially when you can use one of the Bite by Night emotes to really drive it home. For your opponent, there's nothing more annoying than seeing Springtrap do a cheeky dance, but for you, it's super satisfying. There are different options depending on your role, so check them out below.

Don't forget to grab all the new Bite by Night codes from our guide for some free items in the game.

Bite by Night emotes for killers

These are the emotes you can use as a killer:

Flex

Low Cortisol

Oh Yeah

Yoinky Sploinky

Bite by Night emotes for survivors

Here are the emotes that survivors can use:

A Dare

Bird Brain

Clown

Friendly Stance

Good For You

Hardstyle

Heroic Dance

Join us for a Bite

Jump for Joy

Low Cortisol

Math

Mystery

Panic

PBJ

Pop Dat

Prince of Egypt

RAAHH

Smile (VIP only)

Scrapped Bite by Night emotes

These emotes are currently not available:

Final Arc

Mesmerizer

What are Bite by Night emotes?

The emotes in Bite by Night are moves you can equip on your character and use in-game. They're mostly based on viral dances and trends, such as a dance to the Gorillaz song 'Dare' or 'Static' by Flavor Foley. A couple of emotes didn't make it into the game, as they were 'scrapped'. We've listed the scrapped emotes above, but you can't use them in Bite by Night.

There are different emotes available for survivors and killers, so you can pick which fits your style best. To change the emote you use, go to your inventory and click the clothes hanger icon. Your available emotes appear there.

How do I get more Bite by Night emotes?

To get your hands on more emotes in the game, you can buy them through the in-game store or by purchasing the VIP game pass. Some emotes are available for free, and more may come in updates as the game progresses.

Click the store icon, choose your survivor or killer, then the 'emotes' tab. Here you can see which are available, and which you want to buy.