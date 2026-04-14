All Bite by Night killers and survivors

If you want to be the last player standing, you need to know what the Bite by Night killers and survivors are capable of. Because, regardless of whether you're a murderer or a victim, you need to know what their abilities and playstyle are to give yourself the best chance at being victorious.

Our help goes one step further than this, though, as we have a Bite by Night codes guide that's full of valuable freebies to help you out, whether you're a survivor or a killer. We also have a Bite by Night emotes list, because what fun is a game like this without getting cocky and taunting your would-be murderer.

Here's everything you need to know about the Bite by Night killers and survivors:

Bite by Night killers

There are currently three active killers in Bite By Night, though there are several waiting in the wings to make their debut. To better help you survive against them (or learn how to win with them), we're going to tell you what you need to know about each killer, along with some tidbits of lore about them. Mind you, if you're a fan of the FNAF games, you'll know where most of these characters come from.

The Rotten

Health - 1,750

Speed - 14

Run speed - 22

Stamina - 70

Price - free

The Rotten is essentially Springtrap from Five Nights at Freddy's, being the beat-up yellow rabbit costume that the deceased William Afton inhabits. Those familiar with FNAF lore will know that he murdered children, so giving this killer the name Rotten is very apt. Of course, the spirits of his victims exacted their revenge eventually, though that ultimately led to his own spirit permanently inhabiting that creepy rabbit outfit, continuing his murderous rampage.

Abilties

Name Description Swing You swing either your fist or your axe; the former deals 28 damage, while the latter dishes out 34 damage Remnant Cleaver The Rotten throws its axe in the direction of a player. If it misses, then the killer can rush over to pick it up. If the axe lands, it deals 20 damage and causes bleeding to take effect, which deals 15 damage over time Beartrap The killer stops in his tracks to place a bear trap on the floor, and he can position three traps at any given time. If a survivor walks into one of them, they suffer from the stunned status for eight seconds and take 15 damage. However, a survivor can disable the trap if they get close enough to it, but this takes 15 seconds to achieve Scream Lifting his mask, The Rotten screams, revealing the locations of all survivors, along with both blinding and deafening them. On top of that, Scream recharges 25 stamina for the killer, and the ability charge then replaces it Charge At high speeds, the killer tries to grab a survivor. If he succeeds, he screams at the survivor with a jumpscare, then throws them to the side, dealing damage equivalent to 40% of the survivor's current health. Furthermore, your victim suffers from the ragdoll effect for two seconds

The Project

Health - 3,000

Speed - 15

Run speed - 27.5

Stamina - 55

Price - 4,500

The Project is inspired by The Mimic from FNAF, making it a truly brutal killer with no limits to its rage. Mind you, the backstory to this villain is quite tragic, with its creator turning on it in a fit of rage following the death of his son. The rage and grief of Edwin Murray live on through his invention, with The Mimic unfortunately adopting that same behavior and inflicting untold pain on its victims.

Abilities

Name Description Mode Switch The Project uses this ability to switch between three different modes that unlock varying abilities Mode: Strength Strength mode is The Project's default mode, giving no boost to stats, nor any extra abilities Swing Swinging its arm forward, the killer dishes out 40 damage in Strength Mode, but that drops to just six damage if in Speed Mode and 25 damage in Stealth Mode Mode: Speed The killer is faster in Speed Mode and unlocks the ability Leap Leap: Speed The Project performs a short wind-up, then leaps forward, slamming into the ground upon landing. If any survivors are within the AoE, they will ragdoll and suffer 25 damage Mode: Stealth The Project is undetectable in Stealth Mode, and it unlocks the Grab and Drill abilities, though this comes at a slight reduction to damage output Grab: Stealth Swinging its arm forward, The Project grabs a survivor if they're hit. You get a set amount of time before you'll automatically drill into the victim, causing 25 damage. After this, you can throw them at another survivor to cause 12 damage to the second player Drill Stab: Stealth If you don't want to wait for the bar to deplete with the Grab ability, you can use Drill Stab to speed up the process and instantly drill the survivor Drill: Stealth The Project stops in place and drills into the ground, granting invisibility and a boost to speed until it resurfaces, though survivors can hear the digging noises when you're underground. When you re-emerge, you cause any survivor within a 13-stud radius to ragdoll and inflict 32 damage on them

The Doppelganger

Speed - 12

Run speed - 23

Stamina - 70

Price - 6,000

The Doppelganger is inspired by Ennard from Five Nights at Freddy's, and he's an amalgamation of parts from other animatronics, including Circus Baby and Ballora. They all came together to escape the facility they live in, going on to kill Michael Afton, the son of The Rotten, removing his organs and using his body to escape and reach the surface. The Doppelganger disposed of the body when it began to rot.

Abilities

Name Description Trust No One A passive ability, Trust No One prevents the survivors from seeing one another's status, meaning they don't know if their teammates are alive or dead Swing You lunge forward and swing, inflicting 32 damage if you hit a survivor Wire Eyes The Doppelganger rips two eyes out of his chest, which then wander on their own to explore the surrounding area, latching onto a survivor if in close proximity. If a victim ends with an eye on them, they suffer from periodic damage, slowing, blindness, and the killer gets their location. Wire Eyes lasts for 40 seconds before the eyes explode and disappear Grab You wind up your arm before extending a wire wherever you're looking, and if it hits a survivor, the wire pulls them in close proximity to you Skin Stealer Skin Stealer is a second mode for The Doppelganger, allowing you to masquerade around as a survivor you have killed. You get the stats of the survivor that you mimic, and your disguise explodes after a set amount of time Skin Stealer: Stab The Doppelganger reveals sharp wires through its hand when in disguise, lunging forward and inflicting 45 damage if the attack lands. This also puts Explode on a five-second cooldown Skin Stealer: Throw When in disguise, The Doppelganger grabs a bunch of wires from his stomach, throwing them in a direction of your choosing. If it hits a survivor, it explodes, but it turns into a minion for you if you don't hit anyone Skin Stealer: Explode This is an AoE attack that blows up your disguise and inflicts 25 damage on any survivor within range

Upcoming killers

These killers are coming to the game in the future updates, and we'll add more information about them as they release:

Marionette

Withered Foxy

Mangle

Nightmare Freddy

Withered Bonnie

Withered Freddie

Exclusive killers

The following killers are only available to select people, such as the developers of Bite by Night:

Bear5

Angry Munci

Tung Tung Tung Sahur

Scrapped killers

FNAF's Bonnie was going to be the first available killer in Bite by Night, but the devs chose to scrap her and instead go with The Rotten. It's an interesting choice to completely scrap one of the four core animatronics from the first game, but there's no denying that the killer reminiscent of William Afton is a must-have for a game like this.

Bite by Night survivors

There are currently four survivor classes in Bite by Night, each offering its own pros and cons and suiting different play styles. One, for instance, is all about saving themself, while another wants to work as a team to survive the night. To help you find the right one for you, we go into their abilities and offer a brief overview of each character.

Customer

Health - 100

Speed - 12

Run speed - 24

Stamina - 100

Price - Free

The Customer is essentially a survivalist, focused mainly on staying alive while efficiently completing objectives and evading the killer. As such, this class is more of a lone wolf, having little to offer in support of other characters.

Abilities

Name Description Pizza Restores 30% of your current health by taking a bite out of your pizza slice. It has a cooldown of 30 seconds Drink You drink from a soda can and gain a boost to speed for five seconds, rest for 20 seconds, and become energetic for 15 seconds, along with an increase of 25 in stamina. However, you also suffer from slowness for three seconds after energetic ends

Fighter

Health - 110

Speed - 12

Run speed - 24

Stamina - 100

Price - 1,350

If you want to take the fight to the killer, it's the fighter class that you want to be. Fighters carry an axe around at all times, which they can use to stun the killer, protecting their teammates and buying everyone valuable time to complete objectives.

Abilities

Name Description Swing You lunge at the killer with your axe, which stuns them for three seconds and gives them additional debuffs depending on the number of parry charges you currently have. You start each match with one charge already, but upon using Swing, you lose all current charges and can only get them back through the Parry ability Parry You raise your axe and block an incoming attack from the killer, awarding you with a charge for Swing. However, this only works at close range, as an attack from a distance will still damage you

Medic

Health - 90

Speed - 12

Run speed - 24

Stamina - 100

Price - 800

The clue is in the name of this class, as the Medic is all about healing teammates and themselves, helping everyone withstand the killer's onslaught.

Abilities

Name Description Heal You become immobile, allowing nearby players to interact with you, healing them by five HP every two seconds, but you can only heal 30 HP for a teammate per use of this ability. However, if they're at full health, you can overheal them up to an extra 15 HP Self Heal You become immobile and equip your medkit, healing by five HP every second for up to 40 HP. It's worth noting that you cannot overheal yourself

Security guard

Health - 125

Speed - 12

Run speed - 24

Stamina - 100

Price - 1,100

Security Guard is the support class that focuses on applying debuffs to the killer, using both a taser and a tablet to monitor the security cameras around the map.

Abilities

Name Description Taser You have a taser that can stun the killer, and the effects of it vary, depending on how long you charge it before use: Below green - You move faster than normal when charging and inflict slowness on the killer for three seconds

- You move faster than normal when charging and inflict slowness on the killer for three seconds Green - You move at a normal speed while charging and apply both slowness and dazed to the killer for five seconds

- You move at a normal speed while charging and apply both slowness and dazed to the killer for five seconds Yellow - You move more slowly while charging and inflict both slowness and confusion on the killer for seven seconds

- You move more slowly while charging and inflict both slowness and confusion on the killer for seven seconds Red and above - You suffer a huge decrease in movement speed when charging and inflict slowness and silence on the killer for nine seconds Cams You use your tablet to tap into the security cameras across the map, allowing you to freely switch between them to get a lay of the land and track down the killer. Killers have a label to let you know it's them, unless The Doppelganger is in disguise. The tablet has an energy system and features four bars, with highlighting a target through the cameras consuming 15% of one bar. The tablet recharges when not in use

Now that you know everything about the Bite by Night killers and survivors, you can hopefully make the right choices to help you win the match, whichever side you're on.