Wondering if there are any Bizarre Lineage codes yet? We've got all the information right here. The game, based on Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, features many systems that could benefit from some free items or currency. A limited edition Stand, some in-game money - you name it, it'll be handy. And we're here to make sure you don't miss out on any future freebies

Make sure to keep this page bookmarked so you can check back for when codes go live, and find out how to redeem them in the game.

Are there any Bizarre Lineage codes?

Right now, there are no Bizarre Lineage codes. The developer of the game, Midas, announced on the official Discord that a code would release at 20k likes. However, the game has since surpassed that milestone, and Midas has now changed the goal to 100k likes. We're keeping an eye on the Discord and will update this guide when the code goes live, so be sure to check back soon.

How do I redeem Bizarre Lineage codes?

There's currently no way to redeem codes in Bizarre Lineage just yet. We assume that the function will come as the first code releases.

What are Bizarre Lineage codes?

As there are no Bizarre Lineage codes just yet, we can't say for sure what they do. As the dev, Midas, mentioned, the first code will be "really fat", likely giving a lot of free items to use in the game. This could be currency, buffs, food items, or even a Stand.

Is there a Bizarre Lineage Trello?

Yes, there is a Bizarre Lineage Trello, and you can find it here. It has information about regions, stands, and abilities, along with fighting styles you can aim for. We may even see a codes list appear there when the feature is available.