Bizarre Lineage tier list March 2026

Looking for some guidance on picking which stand to equip? Our Bizarre Lineage tier list is here to help. We rank each stand based on how good it is, along with the sub-abilities you can equip to add even more benefits and boosts to your character. Whether you want pure damage boosts or better mobility, there's something for everyone.

Something else to get you going is the new Bizarre Lineage codes - don't forget to check and redeem them so you can get free items in the Roblox game.

Bizarre Lineage tier list

Rank Bizarre Lineage stand S C-Moon, Made in Heaven, The World, White Snake A Killer Queen, King Crimson, Star Platinum, Weather Report, The World High Voltage B Anubis, Crazy Diamond, Golden Experience, Magician's Red, Stone Free C The Hand, Purple Haze, Red Hot Chili Pepper

Bizarre Lineage sub-abilities tier list

You can also equip a sub-ability to your stand - here we rank them from best to worst:

Rank Bizarre Lineage sub-ability S Vampire A Cyborg B The Ripple C Human

What are stands in Bizarre Lineage?

In Bizarre Lineage, stands are equippable items that help you in your fights. Stands come in different rarities, including common, uncommon, rare, legendary, and mythical. The higher the rarity, the better the base stats and, generally, the more powerful the stand itself.

If you want to replace your stand, you can use a stand arrow. However, make sure you store your current stand before doing this, otherwise it will be deleted. You can find all of your available stands in your Stand Storage.