Listen, Call of Duty: Mobile is wicked. Although, if I can play Black Ops 6 on the train through my tinny headphones, I want to live in that world. Xbox Cloud Gaming is going to make this a reality for iOS and Android users, as the console giant is giving the new COD game the mobile treatment on launch day. It isn’t the only Call of Duty title landing on the small screen, either.

If you’ve got an active Xbox Game Pass subscription and perhaps one of the best gaming phones out there, then you’ll want to mark down October 25, 2024, in your calendar. Xbox confirms that FPS game trio Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Modern Warfare 3, and Warzone are headed to mobile, thanks to the capabilities of Xbox Cloud Gaming. Other devices also include PCs, certain Samsung TVs, Amazon Fire TV, and Meta Quest devices. Like other Xbox Cloud Gaming titles, you can pair your mobile with the best phone controllers available, making it far more viable to rack up kills than relying on touchscreen features.

Black Ops 6 is a direct sequel to Black Ops Cold War, what I personally consider to be the last truly great entry in the franchise. Picking up after the game’s bleak and mysterious ending, Woods and the gang are back in a brand-new campaign that harbors plenty of secrets. In classic Black Ops fashion, there’ll be some mind-warping twists and blockbuster setpieces that Treyarch has become known for. However, what I need to play on the bus while the wheels go round is Zombies mode.\

Zombies returns with two maps at launch, Terminus and Liberty Falls. The former is a gritty prison island, teaming with undead foes and large-scale threats that rival the Cthulhu looming over Black Ops 3’s Shadows of Evil. Liberty Falls appears to see Call of Duty favorite Edward Richtofen back in the fold, and it’s likely that a massive easter egg is waiting for fans to be discovered.

Treyarch has confirmed improvements to Liberty Falls recently, noting in a new developer diary that the “Liberty Falls that everyone saw at Call of Duty Next was [a] work in progress…the Zombies team has continued to iterate on Liberty Falls. Visual tone and look and feel are now a bit moody-er than what people saw at Call of Duty Next.”

Of course, traditional multiplayer returns, and it even includes the classic Prestige system. All of this is available on launch day, no matter if you’re playing on console or mobile. If you’re keen to dive into Modern Warfare 3 too, Xbox also clarifies that the game “is available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, but is not available on Game Pass Core.”

Be sure to follow us on Google News to keep updated with all the latest Nintendo and mobile hardware/gaming news.