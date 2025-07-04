The Pocket Tactics inbox had an interesting message this morning - Black Salt Games, creator of Dredge, announced a new studio and debut game that'll be "dropping in" soon. Now, when we hear that term, our minds go to one game, Fortnite.

So, are we getting a game like Fortnite from the new Disc 2 Games? Maybe, why not? To give some context, the PR we got about this has the quote: "More news on Disc 2 Games debut title will be 'dropping in' in the upcoming months". While this could point to a Fortnite clone, it could also point to a skating game to compete with the upcoming Tony Hawk remasters.

We're just having fun speculating, but we're excited to see what Black Salt Games and its new studio cook up in the future. Dredge and its DLC are fantastic games that we recommend on Switch and Steam Deck, so we expect the same quality from the studios' next project.

It'll be a while before we see any proper information, but the studio ensures that the new project will "stay true to [the] focus on atmosphere, intrigue, and surprising mechanics - but in a brand new world". Johannes Otte mentions that "the game initially welcomes players with a bright, stylish, and fun facade" - in our unhinged minds, this could also point to a Fortnite-like title.

At this point, we're just excited for the future of games. Any sniff of upcoming Switch games or new mobile games piques our interest, especially when they're similar to the best Switch games we've played over the last few years.