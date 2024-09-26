Penitent ones rejoice as today sees the official announcement of Blasphemous mobile coming soon for you sinners to revel in. Head into a loop of death, resurrection, and platforming in The Game Kitchen’s stunning indie.

The Mobile Gaming Show 2024 featured a section confirming that the game will come to iOS and Android soon, and you can pre-register it right now to take your dark journey on the go. Recently, we passed five years since the game’s debut, so what better way to celebrate than bringing the metroidvania game to mobile platforms?

According to the App Store listing, the game is due to release in February 2025 for $7.99, however, this may just be placeholder information, so take it with a grain of salt.

If you’re not familiar with the title, Blasphemous is a hack-and-slash game developed by The Game Kitchen, and published by Team 17. In it, you play as the Penitent One, a survivor stuck in Cvstodia, and the only remaining member of his brotherhood.

The good news is that the mobile version doesn’t just come alone – no, all three of the game’s DLCs come with it and have controls optimized for touch screen to make the game feel super smooth. You can also use controllers with it if you prefer.

