KLab Games has announced that a Bleach: Brave Souls Switch version is launching this summer, following its release on Xbox this month. The news comes as part of the game’s ninth-anniversary celebrations.

Bleach: Brave Souls, KLab’s hit anime game, originally launched on mobile back in 2015 and has since expanded onto the PlayStation 4, PC, and now Xbox, giving fans of the legendary shounen anime a plethora of ways to play. The developer revealed that we can expect Ichigo Kurasaki and crew to arrive on the Switch this summer, alongside console optimizations, a brand-new achievements system, and beginner bonuses to help new players catch up to veterans.

In an interview with Inside Games, shared on KLab’s website, Ichigo Kurasaki’s voice actor Masakazu Morita gave his thoughts on the Switch port. He said, “I was able to enjoy Brave Souls in a different way compared to when playing on a smartphone. My hands don’t get in the way of the screen, so the appearance of a wider display allowed me to feel more immersed in the experience. Not to mention the fact that I have been playing games since the NES era, so being able to use a controller was comforting.”

When is the Bleach: Brave Souls Switch release date?

Although KLab continues to say that the game is ‘coming soon’, the Nintendo Store marks the Bleach: Brave Souls Switch release date as July 11, 2024.

Sadly, even though Bleach: Brave Souls supports cross-platform co-op and PVP gameplay, you cannot transfer your existing account to a new device, so if you already play on mobile, we’re afraid you’re stuck there. Instead, the Switch version is aimed more at new players who were hesitant in the past due to not liking mobile gaming, or who didn’t own a PS4 or PC to play on.

