Blockade Battlefront codes April 2026

No one can say no to free stuff, so here are the new Blockade Battlefront codes offering skins and currency in the game. Then, equip them on your cameramen and fight titans - or other players - as they try to attack your base.

ST: Blockade Battlefront codes appear regularly, so keep checking back for more freebies for the game.

Here are all the new Blockade Battlefront codes:

100MVisit2 - a random skin

- a random skin CamArmada - 2k gems

Our Roblox codes guide has all of the latest codes for you to grab in one easy place and fill up on free cosmetics, cash, and more.

How do I redeem Blockade Battlefront codes?

Here's how to redeem these codes in Blockade Battlefront:

Open Blockade Battlefront in Roblox

Enter into a game

Click the settings icon on the left-hand side of the screen

Paste or type a code into the box

Click Redeem Code

Enjoy your gifts!

What are Blockade Battlefront codes?

Codes can appear in the game's Discord server or in update notes, but we found that not all of these codes worked. The codes all come from the developer, Loading Studi, who tends to release them to celebrate milestones or player count.

Is there a Blockade Battlefront Discord server?

You can join an official Blockade Battlefront Discord server, where you can talk to other players, join lobbies for games, or find out all the latest updates. The link can be found on the game's official Roblox page, where you can join through an invite.

Expired codes:

WeAreBack

Reinforcement

15kLikes

100MVisit1

CCTVBase

ADelayedGameIsEventuallyGoodButRushedGameIsForeverBad

There you are - all of the active Blockade Battlefront codes for you to use.