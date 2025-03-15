We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Warzone rival Blood Strike wants to give you free gold, if you’re quick

To celebrate one year of fierce skirmishes on the battlefield, NetEase’s Blood Strike has free reåçwards to claim if you’re fast enough.

Blood Strike free gold: An image of a Striker standing next to gold bars.
Blood Strike 

Blood Strike launched globally last March, bringing players into NetEase’s futuristic spin on the battle royale genre. With over 50 million downloads and heaps of players still battling it out, the developer is celebrating the game’s first anniversary with limited-time rewards, gnarly skins, and more. Of course, there is a catch, though.

You need to act fast if you want your share of Blood Strike’s latest batch of treats, especially if you’re after the brand-new FAL ‘Evolved Dragon’ assault rifle, which brings some mega damage to any firefight. The easy part for you is that you just need to log into the FPS game, and make sure you claim it for free before Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Before then, NetEase also has sleek Ultra-tier Striker skin to let loose, as the Blackout Bomber skin will be available on Wednesday, March 30, 2025. Again, all you need to do is simply boot up the game.

However, arguably the greatest reward is the addition of free gold, with a total of 9999 gold up for grabs. You don’t need to purchase anything or complete any quests – just jump in for a slice of battle royale game fun and invite your friends, as this increases the amount of gold you’ll get.

Blood Strike free rewards: An image of free skins and gold in the Blood Strike one-year anniversary event.

Whether you’re saving up for stylish weapon skins or in-game upgrades, Blood Strike is encouraging players to try out two new spins on the following playlists: EVO Battle Royale and Hot Zone. Now, every player in-game has access to EVO skills, so don’t hesitate to obliterate your opponents with them. There’s a lot to get stuck into, so here’s a quick rundown of what you can expect in the following weeks:

  • EVO to the MAX (from March 13) – play to earn Data Chips and unlock the Dragon Gun
  • Ethan Infected?! (from March 15) – play with streamers and get “infected” by Ethan to earn an exclusive title
  • Anniversary Avatar Frame (from March 22) – type [330BS] in chat to receive a limited-time avatar frame
  • Final Push (from March 24) – climb the ranked ladder with Tier Protection rewards
  • Ultra Jet Skin Giveaway (from March 30) – log in to claim Jet’s Ultra-tier Blackout Bomber skin for free
YouTube Thumbnail

Beyond this milestone for the free mobile game, NetEase says in a recent statement that players can look forward to “new Strikers, maps, and gameplay improvements” as “this anniversary event marks the next phase of the game’s evolution.”

