Pour one out for Warzone Mobile, folks. Activision's stab at bringing its premium battle royale to mobile has gone dark like Bravo Six, but that doesn't mean the fun is over. Blood Strike is welcoming new players with open arms, so many players that the shooter is offering limited-time rewards to celebrate leaping past 100 million downloads. Getting the rewards, though, is incredibly easy.

If there's one thing I like during my daily FPS game grind, it's a freebie. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hands me XP tokens seemingly every day, and Delta Force chucks a few coins my way sometimes. For Blood Strike players, new and returning, there's nothing but Legendary tier goodies on offer. I'm not one for icy-style skins, but the AR 97 'Glacier' variant does look pretty gnarly.

The 'Violet Gold' iteration of the Galil is decent, too, but the real start of the show is easily the Spinning Cat. Not only do they look like a bundle of joy, but as stated, they can indeed spin in the palm of your hands. Modeled after Maxwell the Cat, the firestarter behind the viral Garry's Mod meme from 2022, you can amuse yourself and others in the heat of battle. No notes on this. Bravo, NetEase.

Operator Nova gets a fresh getup, too, thanks to the addition of the 'Orange Yellow' reward. There are ten Empyrean Stash vouchers up for grabs as well. So what do you need to do to unlock it all? Well, just boot up the free mobile game. Yeah, that's all you need to do to have your share of the spoils. Once you've added all of this loot to your inventory, NetEase Games is also marking the occasion with a brand-new game mode: Hot Zone Showdown.

"Hot Zone Showdown shakes up the usual Blood Strike gameplay by splitting the map for five squads into three hot zones and one safe zone," NetEase expresses. If Blood Strike's offerings aren't enough, then the Call of Duty: Mobile Nier: Automata crossover should pique your interest.

