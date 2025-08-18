Blood Strike is an odd beast of a game. It rivals Call of Duty: Mobile's outlandish seasonal themes, and in some ways beats its multiplayer modes. The shooter's latest vibe, though, is distinctly tropical, and it's got some serious GTA aura about it. I don't just mean Grand Theft Auto 5, either; I mean the good stuff: Vice City. Skyline Beach is live in-game now, but there's much more to it than meets the eye.

With over 100 million downloads and a cute cat to go into battle with, Blood Strike's latest update debuts a fresh locale to explore in its battle royale game playlists. Skyline Beach is a place full of sunny vistas, beaches with golden sand, and plenty of urban estates to fight within. It relishes the same scummy vibes that Vice City did so well, but we just wish there were some banging 1980s tune to accompany it. I suppose that's what Spotify is for.

There seems to be something happening at Skyline Beach, though. When you're not fighting for your life, NetEase teases in new patch notes that "strikers have noticed that the sky here sometimes displays unusual hues, and during flights, sounds of other high-speed flying objects can be heard." Maybe with some digging, you can be among the first players to uncover the mystery. I'm more interested in the FPS game's fresh weaponry.

Joining Blood Strike's arsenal is the Spear. It uses 6.8x51mm rounds with a fast firing rate and better range than other picks. Adding the new BAS 2.0x Thermal Scope to spot enemies is ace to snipe rivals through smoke. You can get the Spear through the Strike Pass if you fancy using it. Don't worry if not, because there are plenty of events to accompany Skyline Beach's arrival.

Starting August 14, 2025, a series of in-game events kicks off the grind for new rewards. Explore maps to unlock items like the URB 'Evolved Viper', HANK 'Thug' skin, more Thug series cosmetics, and the Violet Wonderland camo. Just logging into the free mobile game gets you 70 free draws. You can also grab the first free Epic melee skin, the Golf Club, by inviting three friends. Inviting friends pays off in other ways too, with 500 gold bars and extra vouchers for you, plus bonuses for them.

From August 23, 2025, through to August 24, 2025, logging in and completing missions adds even more stash vouchers and gold to your stash. The Skyline Beach Event offers weekly missions that hand out Ultra Gacha Vouchers along with special avatars, name cards, parachutes, and a chance at the One-Shot Wonder. And every weekend, extra Ultra Gacha Vouchers are up for grabs, with Battle Privileges making it easier to team up and rank up.

Will you be checking out Skyline Beach? I'll be paying attention to it once my World Tour grind in The Finals is over, but a huge Riot Shield problem is hindering my chances.