It’s hard to believe that Bloodborne is ten years old, because it feels like only yesterday we were battling our way through Yharnam as the imposing Hunter, taking on the Great Ones and laying waste to the Healing Church in an attempt to cure the Paleblood plague. That being said, the replayability is as high as any FromSoftware title, with multiple endings and plenty to keep you going back for more – especially if you want the satisfaction of taking out the Orphan of Kos again and again.

Bloodborne is arguably one of the best, if not the best, soulslike games, and despite a unanimous and very, very loud plea from the community, it remains shackled and chained in the basement of Sony’s gaming jail. After a decade of critical acclaim and a cult following, we haven’t seen or heard a peep from Bloodborne, and it’s one of gaming’s greatest mysteries. With every year that passes, we wonder – will this be the year that we finally get a remaster? Will we get a sequel? Will we finally be able to play at 60fps?

But perhaps the biggest question of them all, is will we ever get a port to handheld consoles? Bloodborne would work fantastically on the likes of the Steam Deck, the ASUS ROG Ally, and specifically, the Switch 2 with all of its rumored processing power. With Nintendo’s console inching ever closer to a release date announcement, wouldn’t it be something to see a vision of the Hunter materializing on the Switch 2 screen? We can live in hope, which is generally what we Bloodborne fans sustain ourselves with.

So many fantastic games have come from the genius behind FromSoftware, including several Dark Souls sequels and the wildly successful, Game of the Year-award winning Elden Ring, which saw the Japanese studio team up with the Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin. But, we have to admit, it makes sense that studio director Hidetaka Miyazaki would want to make sure that a remaster, and subsequent port, of his beloved Bloodborne would do the original game justice.

With so many current projects and a probably very, very busy schedule, maybe he just hasn’t found the time to return to the Lovecraftian world of Yharnam in a way that makes sense. We’re equally gearing up for Elden Ring Nightreign, a massive multiplayer standalone set in the same titular universe, and we imagine Miyazaki is doing the same. So his focus won’t be on a ten-year-old game with an already established fan base and following.

But gosh, how we wish it was. We’re excited to see what ports come to the Switch 2, and we’ll have our fingers permanently crossed for Bloodborne, the same as the rest of you. It would be a true Hunter’s dream to see this triumph of a title on handheld consoles, and it’s certainly what it deserves, we just hope we don’t go another decade without a single crumb of a rumor to sate us.

