Bloons Blitz codes October 2026

It's okay, we know that roguelikes can be tough, but with Bloons Blitz codes you can at least improve your odds of success. Did you know that balloons are evil? We didn't before playing this game, but now we're all in on popping every balloon we see.

Beyond getting rid of those pesky things full of air, we love how bright and vibrant the game is, along with all the different characters you can use. Have you got a favorite? We quite like the lad who fires tacks from all directions; he's very handy in taking down those evil balloons.

Here are all the new Bloons Blitz codes:

HITTHEROAD - two revive tokens, 500 gold, and two blitz boxes

How do I redeem Bloons Blitz codes?

To redeem your codes, follow these steps:

Launch Bloons Blitz

Complete the tutorial

Log in

Tap settings

Hit redeem code

Enter your code

Press redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Bloons Blitz codes?

These codes are a great way to get revive tokens because we all know you're going to die a lot in a roguelike, and they're also great for getting gold and blitz boxes. There's no way to know for sure when new codes will drop, so the best thing you can do is bookmark this page and check in periodically to ensure you don't miss anything.

Is there a Bloons Blitz Discord?

While not for the game specifically, you can join the official Discord for the developer, Ninja Kiwi, where you can connect with other players and be among the first to learn the latest news about Ninja Kiwi's library of games.

How do I get more Bloons Blitz codes?

Since we frequently look for new codes, it's best to check in with us whenever you fancy a freebie. However, if you'd rather do the hard work yourself, we recommend checking the developer's Discord server and the various Bloons Blitz social media channels. Just prepare yourself; you'll have to do a lot of scrolling.

That's all of the new Bloons Blitz codes. Check back again soon for more.