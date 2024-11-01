Blox Fruits Dragon guide

Blox Fruits Dragon fruit is an extremely powerful fruit in this hugely popular Roblox game, and although there are a lot of fruits you can use, the Dragon is arguably one of the best. So if you’re wondering how to get your hands on one, and how to use it, then look no further because we’ve got you covered in this guide.

Here's everything you need to know about Blox Fruits Dragon fruit:

What is Blox Fruits Dragon fruit?

This particularly powerful fruit is a Mythical Beast type, making it quite rare and expensive to obtain. It’s a great choice for PvP battles due to its devastating AoE attacks and moves that break instinct. It’s also perfect for taking out air campers since it hits so hard. You can also use the Dragon fruit to counter awakened Dough, Ice, Blizzard, and other fruits thanks to its piercing long-range air attacks.

The Dragon fruit also has a transformed state that enhances its already impressive attacks, similar to the awakened Phoenix fruit. These attacks are still available even when not transformed, unlike the Falcon, Buddha, and Diamond fruits. So this devilish little fruit is understandably powerful.

How do I get Blox Fruits Dragon fruit?

Unfortunately, the Dragon fruit was taken out of rotation back in December 2023. You used to be able to purchase the Dragon from the Blox Fruit Dealer for a whopping 3.5 million beli or 2.6k Robux, but if you try to buy one now, you’ll be met with the message “The king of fruits is temporarily off sale for enhancements. Stay tuned for its powerful return!”. So, it’s been getting tweaked for a while, but we’ll make sure to update this guide when it does make a triumphant return.

You can, however, still trade for a Dragon fruit. Understandably, these now even rarer fruits can come at a huge price, but if you’ve got stacks of currency lying around, you just need to trade as you usually would with other players to get your hands on one.

Blox Fruits Dragon abilities

We’ve listed out all of the attacks the Blox Fruits Dragon can use, but be warned, because these may be subject to change when the fruit reenters the rotation again. We don’t know when the revamped version will appear in the game, since we’ve not had any details on when we can expect it to release. So for now, you can check out all of the abilities in the table below as they are in the game currently.

Ability Description Fury Meter Used to transform the Dragon fruit. You start with the meter half full, and you need to get it to 100% in order to transform. Fury is regenerated over time in the non-transformed state and then drains when you’re transformed. Using moves will decrease your Fury Meter, but when you take damage in a transformed state, you regain Fury. It takes 90 seconds to fill from zero to full. Dragon Armor When transformed into its dragon form, you get a 65% damage resistance buff to all attacks, and you’ll also be able to fly. Multicolored You can change the color of the dragon’s wings and body by flying through colored hoops, but you’ll need to increase your mastery to do so.

Blox Fruits Dragon moveset

Dragon fruits have several different moves they can perform to unleash their attacks, but they all require different mastery levels to perform.

Heatwave Beam (1 mastery needed) – shoots a beam of energy from the mouth which knocks enemies back.

Dragon Flight (needs 75 mastery) – grows dragon wings and can fly.

– grows dragon wings and can fly. Dragonic Claw (needs 150 mastery) – forms a ball of fire that can latch onto enemies and drag them behind in a trail of flames. Can also be used in the air.

– forms a ball of fire that can latch onto enemies and drag them behind in a trail of flames. Can also be used in the air. Fire Shower (needs 250 mastery) – launch into the air and shoot fireballs at the ground. Upon impact, these projectiles explode and damage enemies in an AoE attack, which also stuns and knocks them back.

– launch into the air and shoot fireballs at the ground. Upon impact, these projectiles explode and damage enemies in an AoE attack, which also stuns and knocks them back. Transformation (needs 350 mastery) – transform into a dragon after filling the Fury Meter.

Is Blox Fruits Dragon good?

Considering how rare and expensive this fruit is, it’s unsurprising how good it actually is. Dragon fruits are without a doubt one of the best fruits to use in the game if you’re lucky enough to have one. It’s great for trading, too, so not even in battle. If you have a handful of Dragon fruit lying around from when it was last available, and you’re in desperate need of beli, you can fetch a pretty penny trading them.

As far as gameplay is concerned, the Dragon is useful for ground PvP thanks to its devastating, fiery AoE attacks, and can produce some powerful combos thanks to its Dragonic Claw and Fire Shower moves. Attacks also always have a burn damage point, too, so tick damage is always good in PvP. It has great mobility thanks to the fact it can transform into a dragon and take flight, and it’s not too hard to aim its moves thanks to the giant hitboxes.

That’s all you need to know about the Blox Fruits Dragon. If you’re after more info on the game, we have all the latest info on Blox Fruits races, as well as a guide on how to get confetti in Blox Fruits. Or, if you’re just after some Roblox codes for other popular games, we have all the new Dress to Impress codes and Stickman TD codes.