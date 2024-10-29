Blox Fruits Kitsune guide

Blox Fruits’ Kitsune is a powerful and extremely rare fruit that’s reminiscent of the Zoan devil fruit in One Piece, allowing its user to transform into an animal. As the name gives away, this mythical fruit transforms you into a Kitsune, a supernatural fox from Japanese folklore. There are a couple of ways you can get one, though it’s not exactly easy whichever way you choose – but the abilities, movement, and damage potential more than make it worth the effort.

Here’s what you need to know about Blox Fruits’ Kitsune:

When was Blox Fruits’ Kitsune released?

The Kitsune fruit first came to Blox Fruits in December 2023, and it’s not an original the developer created. Instead, it’s the second fan-made fruit to appear in-game as its creator, @Kuzuryu_Kei, won a fruit/art contest. For those who are curious, the Sound fruit is the first fan-made fruit to appear in-game.

How do I get Blox Fruits’ Kitsune?

There are two ways to get the Kitsune fruit in Blox Fruits, the first of which is to purchase it from the Blox Fruit Dealer for 8m beli or 4k Robux. It’s a very expensive fruit that takes some considerable saving if you want to use the in-game currency to get it. To get the currency you need, make sure you visit our code guide, and don’t forget that you can get beli if you complete quests, defeat bosses and enemies, collect chests, and participate in raids.

While that sounds like a lot of effort, the alternative is just as bad, if not worse. You can obtain a physical Kitsune blox fruit if you take azure embers to the Kitsune Shrine in the Third Sea, but the chances of it dropping are a mere 0.1%, which is pretty disheartening given the effort it takes to reach the shrine on Kitsune Island. This place is only accessible during the full moon at sea danger level six. Due to its rarity and obscene cost, the Kitsune is the most expensive blox fruit in the game.

What are the Blox Fruits Kitsune abilities?

As with any blox fruit, Kitsune has multiple unique abilities. In the table below, we list all of its passive skills and what they do.

Ability Description Kitsune tails (normal) You passively get tails by dealing damage and can transform when your three tails meter is full. However, the bar depletes when you use a move (anything other than a normal attack) Kitsune tails (transformed) After you transform, one-third of your three tails bar naturally depletes. It also goes down if you take damage, and the only way to increase your bar is to deal damage with Kitsune Kitsune tails (number of tails) One tail – no changes

Two tails – you now run on all fours and get a speed boost as well as a dash boost

Three tails – you have three glowing orbs that deal tick damage when you use a move or an M1 Ancient strength You take 20% less damage while transformed, move faster, jump higher, have a better dash distance, and increased attack damage Spirit beast of the sea You can run on water while transformed Kitsune mount You can carry a friend on your back while transformed

Blox Fruits’ Kitsune moveset

Kitsune has multiple different moves available beyond the normal attack that everyone can use, though they do have different mastery requirements, meaning you need to be high level to use them all:

Accursed enchantment (need one mastery)

Tails of burning agony (need 50 mastery)

Fox Fire Disruption (need 100 mastery)

Transformation (need 300 mastery)

Wild Assault (need 200 mastery)

Is Blox Fruits’ Kitsune good?

Without question, the Kitsune blox fruit is one of the best in the entire game, offering fantastic mobility and speed, decent damage with a good range, and moves that have the potential to cause all sorts of problems through AoE, combos, stun, knockback, and more. That’s while untransformed, when you transform, the benefits become even greater, with the ability to walk on water, fast cooldowns between attacks, and an even bigger increase in damage output. The fact you can carry your pals around is a nice bonus.

However, while we consider it to be one of the best blox fruits you can get, none of them are perfect, and the Kitsune also has some drawbacks. Perhaps the biggest one is that you need to fill the three tails bar to transform, which can disappear quickly depending on how much damage you take. Furthermore, the impressive speed boost is both a burden and a curse, as navigating tight spaces can be a pain when transformed due to how fast you move.

Another thing to consider is that Kitsune’s moves have some high mastery requirements, meaning it’s not the best option for low-level players. Blox Fruits’ Kitsune is more beneficial to those who have many hours clocked in. Mind you, with how difficult it is to get this fruit, new players may well meet those requirements by the time they get it.

Overall, due to its AoE, speed, and damage potential, the Kitsune fruit is one of the best you can get for PvP. Those slight faults are a small price to pay for such power.

