Blox Monsters codes June 2026

Roblox creature collectors are always so delightful, and this one is no different. This is especially true when considering that you can get Blox Monsters codes for freebies, boosting your progress. It's also fun to mix and match pets with your own innate traits as a trainer, as this can produce cool combinations.

Codes will net you free fruits, which you can use to evolve your pet or reset its traits. You can also grab rerolls for your bloodline, which is handy in case you get a bloodline bonus you don't find particularly useful.

Here are all the new Blox Monsters codes:

NewTrait - a miracle birth fruit

NewMutation - a gorgeous fruit

BonVoyage - a bloodline reroll

Mega - a solitude crystal

Psst, over here! In case you didn't know, most of your favorite Roblox games offer freebies with Roblox codes, so you're about to find a whole treasure trove of free items.

How do I redeem my Blox Monsters codes?

It's pretty easy to redeem Blox Monsters codes, but there's a sneaky extra step required. We've outlined the process below:

Head to the game in Roblox and enable notifications, as Blox Monsters requires this before you can redeem codes. You can do this by hitting 'notify' on the game page.

Launch Blox Monsters on Roblox

Open the shop and scroll to the bottom

Enter your code and hit 'redeem'

Enjoy your free items!

How do I get more Blox Monsters codes?

The developer of Blox Monsters, kimi09, doesn't have a set drop schedule for new codes, and we're totally subject to their whim when it comes to freebies. This means it can be hard to predict when new ones will come out, unfortunately. It's not all bad news, though, as when a code does drop, it's super easy to find - all you have to do is check in with us, as we update our lists frequently.

Is there a Blox Monsters Discord server?

Yes, there is a Blox Monsters Discord community, and you can join it here. In the server, you can find plenty of other players to chat with about the game, as well as updates straight from the developer, a place to report bugs and give your feedback, and even a couple of codes. Have fun connecting with other fans!