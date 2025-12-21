Bloxstrike codes December 2025

I find CS:GO hard enough, but now that Roblox versions of it exist, I'm completely out of my depth, so Bloxstrike codes are a big help. Don't get me wrong, the game is fun, but I have to admit that my aim is a little rusty after playing so many other kinds of games. The movement in this game is pretty smooth, though, so not all is lost.

The codes can net you free credits, which you can use to buy skins. Skins, in my opinion, definitely make a difference in keeping that aim sharp, and with them, you can also participate in the coveted Bloxstrike skin market to get those in-game stonks.

Here are all the new Bloxstrike codes:

WINTER2025 - 75 credits

Bloxstrike is just one of many Roblox games to offer free in-game items via Roblox codes, so we reckon you should go and redeem freebies from all your favorites.

How do I redeem Bloxstrike codes?

Redeeming Bloxstrike codes couldn't be easier, luckily. That being said, we get it if you're confused. Follow these steps:

Launch Bloxstrike in Roblox

In the opening menu, head to 'redeem codes' on the left-hand side of the screen

Type or paste in your code and press 'redeem'

If you're successful, the game will tell you what you've earned

Why aren't my Bloxstrike codes working?

There are a couple of reasons why codes might not be working in Bloxstrike. Firstly, check that you input the code exactly as it appears in the list above - including capital letters, which do make a difference. Also, make sure you haven't accidentally added a space before or after the code. Failing all of that, the code may have expired, but we're working hard to keep the list nice and fresh so that this doesn't happen.

How do I get more Bloxstrike codes?

While the developer doesn't have a specific drop schedule for Bloxstrike codes, you can probably expect codes to appear when the game has a major update or hits a milestone, such as reaching a certain number of likes or visits. Either way, we'll keep our ear to the ground and add more to this list whenever we come across any new codes, and we'll be keeping an eye out for expired ones, too.

Is there a Bloxstrike Discord server?

Yes, there is, and you can join it here to get announcements from the developer, chat with other players, and hop in voice call. It's well-worth joining, especially if you want to make a lobby with people who try as hard as you - the general masses can be a bit tricky to play with.

Expired codes:

FridayUpdate

SORRYTHURSDAY

1MVISITS

RELEASE

SORRY

Those are all the codes you'll need for Bloxstrike - we wish you the very best of luck in your games, soldier.