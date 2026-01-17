BLR Legacy codes January 2026

An old fan-favorite Blue Lock game has returned to the proverbial streets of Roblox, and like some of the others, I desperately need the help of BLR Legacy codes to get good in this game. I mean, if I want to have any chance of scoring goals, I need to unlock Isagi's style - stat.

Codes can offer free cash and cash boosts with which you can purchase all kinds of things, from cosmetics to emotes. Plus, grab free spins, which help you obtain powerful abilities via the style and flow mechanics.

Here are all the new BLR Legacy codes:

COMP! - 67 money, five lucky spins, and two lucky flow spins (new!)

1KCCU! - 2.5k money, 600-second 2x money boost, three lucky spins, and three lucky flow spins

1KMEMBERS! - 2.5k money, 10-minute 2x money boost, three lucky spins, and three lucky flow spins

BLRLEGACY! - 10k money, 1-hour 2x money boost, five spins, five lucky spins, and five lucky flow spins

SORRYFORDATABUG - five spins and five lucky spins

There are plenty of other Roblox games that provide freebies in the form of Roblox codes, too, so make sure you redeem them all.

How do I redeem BLR Legacy codes?

Redeeming codes is a little more complicated in this game compared to some others on Roblox, as you have to take a few extra steps before you can get codes. Here is the process:

Join the iluvlily community group

Launch BLR Legacy in Roblox

Reach level five

Press the 'codes' button at the bottom right of the screen

Hit redeem and find out what you've redeemed

If you can't get your codes to work, make sure you input them exactly as seen above, with no extra spaces before or after the code. If they still don't work, then the code may have expired, but we do our best to make sure that doesn't happen by updating this page regularly.

How do I get more BLR Legacy codes?

It's not straightforward to get more codes, as the developer doesn't have a set drop schedule for them. That being said, we recommend bookmarking this page and coming back to it soon, as we hunt for all the latest codes for you, so you won't have to lift a finger. If you fancy hunting them down yourself, you can check the Discord server, the community group page, or the game description.

Is there a BLR Legacy Discord server?

Yes, there is a Discord server, and you can join it here to chat with other players in voice and text chat, participate in events and giveaways, and get all the latest on updates to BLR Legacy.