Blue Lock Farm codes September 2026

We know you're probably a pro at placing your characters by now, but you can't tell us that some Blue Lock Farm codes won't come in handy. Everyone loves a freebie, especially when they give you all the jackpot tokens and potions you need to purchase more lockers and upgrade your players.

As is the case with any anime game, it's the characters that are a main draw here, with all your favorite Blue Lock heroes being available in this Roblox game. However, it stands apart from the likes of Blue Lock Rivals because, instead of playing the soccer matches yourself, you need to place your characters in a management-sim style. It's a different approach that we appreciate, and clearly you do too; otherwise, you wouldn't be tracking down codes.

Here are all the new Blue Lock Farm codes:

POLISHER - one jackpot token

- one jackpot token WEATHER - five grade tokens and one luck potion

- five grade tokens and one luck potion COMMUNITY - three cash potions, three luck potions, and three grade speed potions

Head to our Roblox codes page to get even more freebies.

How do I redeem Blue Lock Farm codes?

To redeem your Blue Lock Farm codes, follow these steps:

Launch Blue Lock Farm on Roblox

Tap the shop icon

Scroll down

Enter your codes in the text box

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Blue Lock Farm codes?

These codes are a great way to pick up some extra potions and tokens, both of which help you get more cash and upgrade your characters. While there's no clear pattern for when to expect new codes, many Roblox developers dish them out for milestones, updates, and events, so make sure you bookmark this page and check in periodically to avoid missing out on precious goodies.

Is there a Blue Lock Farm Discord?

If you want to meet other Blue Lock fans, we highly recommend joining the Blue Lock Farm Discord, as you get to gush about your favorite characters with like-minded people. Beyond that, the server is where the developer tends to make announcements about the game, meaning you get to be among the first to learn about the next update.

How do I get more Blue Lock Farm codes?

As we often look for new codes and put them here in one place, we're your best port of call on your hunt for freebies. However, if you want to do the heavy lifting, you can search through hundreds of posts and messages on the game's social media channels and Discord server.

Check back again soon to avoid missing out when the new Blue Lock Farm codes drop.