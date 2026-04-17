Blue Lock Incremental codes April 2026

If you like Blue Lock and enjoy Roblox games, there's a good chance that you're after some Blue Lock Incremental codes, which can help you get the abilities that you want. We all know that everyone on the team has to do their part if we want to win, and that means making sure we also bring our A game to the pitch by having the right weapons and playstyles.

Beyond offering enjoyable soccer action, Blue Lock Incremental lets you play through the various arcs of the anime and manga series, which we love, because sometimes reading and watching aren't enough. Plus, with each passing arc, you increase your stats, making you even more of a powerhouse. Sure, it's a team game, but we all want the glory of scoring the winning goal sometimes - that's what helps motivate us on the never-ending hunt for codes.

Here are all of the new Blue Lock Incremental codes:

Update3 - five playstyle rolls and five weapon rolls

- five playstyle rolls and five weapon rolls 100Favourites - five ego and five talent rolls

- five ego and five talent rolls SorryForTheBugs! - five weapon rolls

- five weapon rolls Update2.5! - five playstyle rolls and five weapon rolls

Many other games offer freebies, too, so make sure you stop by our Roblox codes page to take advantage of those.

How do I redeem Blue Lock Incremental codes?

To redeem Blue Lock Incremental codes, you just need to follow these steps:

Launch Blue Lock Incremental on Roblox

Tap the ticket button in the top-right corner of the screen

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Blue Lock Incremental codes?

Blue Lock Incremental codes are a solid way to get more rolls, so you can get the playstyles, talents, and weapons that you want. The developer, Ditto Inc, typically releases new ones to celebrate updates and milestones, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back periodically to avoid missing any freebies.

Is there a Blue Lock Incremental Trello?

Yes, there is an official Blue Lock Incremental Trello board that you can visit, and we highly recommend it. Here, you can learn everything you need to know about the game, including what all of the playstyles, weapons, egos, talents, and arcs in Blue Lock Incremental are. Many developers continuously add more content to Trello boards with each update, so it's worth keeping a semi-regular eye on, though it's just as good if you need a refresher on how the game works.

Is there a Blue Lock Incremental Discord?

On our search, we spotted a link to a Discord server in the Trello board. However, after clicking it, we promptly saw the 'invite invalid' message. It's possible that the developer is working on the server or just gave the wrong link. Either way, we'll keep an eye out and let you know if we get access to the game's Discord.

How do I get more Blue Lock Incremental codes?

Getting new Blue Lock Incremental codes involves keeping a close eye on the game's social media channels and the Ditto Inc Roblox group. However, both of those are time-consuming, and you may need to go through hundreds of posts before a freebie pops up, something we're more than happy to do for you instead. As such, you can spend more time playing the game by just coming straight to us whenever you need a freebie.

Expired codes:

Sorry!

BugFix!

Update1.3

5KVISITS!

10KVISITS!

LikeMilestone2

80Favourites

50Favourites

LikeMilestone1

Update2.1!

We often search for new Blue Lock Incremental codes, so make sure you stop by again soon to avoid missing out on those precious freebies.