This new Blue Protocol game rises from the ashes of cancelled RPG

Anime and MMORPG fans – this one's for you. Blue Protocol: Star Resonance makes its way to a global audience later this year. It's based on Bandai Namco's Blue Protocol IP and lets you dive into a stunning open world.

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is coming to iOS, Android, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. Crossplay and progression sync are available, so you'll never lose any progress if you play on more than one platform.

Star Resonance takes over from the unfortunately canceled Blue Protocol, which ended service earlier this year. This is a spin-off featuring some reworked elements, though the setting is recognizable to fans of the IP.

The art style should be familiar to fans of Blue Protocol. Both the world and characters have a classic and vibrant anime aesthetic, which oozes personality as they move in combat and cutscenes. Speaking of combat, there's an entire class system with talents and skills to build on, with tailored equipment to get the best performance out of each character.

There's also a multiplayer side to Star Resonance – in the game, you can trade with other players and join guilds to take part in community events as they pop up. We're eager to see more of this game, and we're sure you are, too. You can follow the official X account and see the website and YouTube channel for more details.

There are so many excellent new mobile games coming out this year, including anime games and gacha games. If you feel like you need a new phone to handle it all, we have a list of the best gaming phones right now.