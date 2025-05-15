We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

This new Blue Protocol game rises from the ashes of cancelled RPG

We’re learning more details about Blue Protocol: Star Resonance ahead of its release this year, including which platforms it's coming to.

blue-protocol-star-resonance guide - key art showing characters in the game
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance 

Anime and MMORPG fans – this one's for you. Blue Protocol: Star Resonance makes its way to a global audience later this year. It's based on Bandai Namco's Blue Protocol IP and lets you dive into a stunning open world.

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is coming to iOS, Android, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. Crossplay and progression sync are available, so you'll never lose any progress if you play on more than one platform.

Star Resonance takes over from the unfortunately canceled Blue Protocol, which ended service earlier this year. This is a spin-off featuring some reworked elements, though the setting is recognizable to fans of the IP.

The art style should be familiar to fans of Blue Protocol. Both the world and characters have a classic and vibrant anime aesthetic, which oozes personality as they move in combat and cutscenes. Speaking of combat, there's an entire class system with talents and skills to build on, with tailored equipment to get the best performance out of each character.

blue-protocol-star-resonance guide - characters in combat during the game

There's also a multiplayer side to Star Resonance – in the game, you can trade with other players and join guilds to take part in community events as they pop up. We're eager to see more of this game, and we're sure you are, too. You can follow the official X account and see the website and YouTube channel for more details.

There are so many excellent new mobile games coming out this year, including anime games and gacha games. If you feel like you need a new phone to handle it all, we have a list of the best gaming phones right now.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She also plays too many mobile games, including Monopoly Go. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.