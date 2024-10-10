We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Grab a free Mario-themed controller and Switch case before time runs out

Get a set of free Mario-themed Switch accessories including a controller and case in our ghostly giveaway, right in time for Halloween.

mario boo controller giveaway - a controller and a switch case over a red Pocket Tactics background
Mario 

Keep your Switch safe this spooky season and win a Mario-themed Nintendo Switch case and controller. Please note that this ghoulish giveaway is only open to residents in the UK – scroll down to enter now!

One lucky winner will get a Rematch Glow wireless controller and a matching travel case for Nintendo Switch by PDP, both of which feature the classic Mario enemy, Boo. These items appear grey but glow in the dark, so you’ll never lose your Switch at night again.

The controller has built-in motion controls, wireless capabilities, and mappable back buttons so you can customize how you play. We rate PDP’s tech as some of the best Nintendo Switch controllers out there, especially with their fun designs. Speaking of, the matching case fits all Switch models, so you can carry your chosen Switch console safely with you no matter where you go.

Our giveaway runs from October 10 to 17, 2024, and we’ll contact the winner as soon as possible after this date. Please note, that this giveaway is only open to residents in the UK.

Read our terms and conditions for more information on our giveaways, then enter below. Good luck, fellow Switch owners!

Pocket Tactics – Boo Hoo Switch case and controller UK giveaway

If you’re a big Mario fan like we all are and are thinking of picking up a new game, check out our recent Super Mario Bros. Wonder review and our Super Mario Party Jamboree preview too.

