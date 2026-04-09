Did you know there's a new Borderlands game? Yeah, we didn't either

If you're an iPhone owner with a love for iconic FPS games, we've got great news. Out of nowhere, Borderlands Mobile is now available to download on the App Store, and better still, it's free-to-play.

Borderlands Mobile isn't a port of the original game or any of the sequels, but rather a completely new title developed by Take-Two's mobile arm, Zynga. It features the same cell-shaded graphics as the rest of the Borderlands games, complete with a main quest, side missions, and a few recognizable characters - yes, we're talking about Claptrap.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, Borderlands Mobile doesn't seem to be available on the Google Play Store, so if you're using an Android phone, you currently can't join in the shooting-and-looting fun. It also seems like it might be exclusive to the US at the time of writing, but we're expecting a wider rollout in the coming days.

The Summoner is the only class currently available in the game, but more are on the way, so you'll have more choices on who to use when you take part in Tower of Terror and Circle of Slaughter. Like a lot of the best mobile games, there's also a battle pass, and it's worth noting that there doesn't seem to be any monetization right now, but given that it's a free-to-play game, we'd expect that to change before too long.

The launch of Borderlands Mobile feels like the mother of all shadow drops, with no fanfare before the release or reveal trailer on YouTube or social media. We'll have to wait and see whether that turns out to be an effective release strategy, but for now, I can't wait to get running and gunning.