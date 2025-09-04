I love my Apple AirPods Pro 2, and I feel like a traitor saying this, but the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are truly my favorite. While connecting your AirPods to any Apple device is ridiculously easy, the sound quality and noise cancellation of Bose's offering are truly incredible, and when it drops to below $160, like it has now, well, there's no reason to go for Apple's premium prices instead.

When it comes to pairing my handset with the best gaming earbuds, I don't want buds that focus on playing the best mobile games. Instead, I want buds that are great all-around, whether I'm making my pulls in gacha games or listening to my favorite albums. While the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are some of the top options for that, well, I can't deny that the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are better.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds offer best-in-class noise cancellation, so when you're enjoying those rounds of the best FPS games, well, you won't be distracted by any external sounds. Bose has been well-known for its incredible active noise cancellation, and while it's not as impressive as the Ultra Headphones, it's still jaw-dropping.

However, ANC doesn't make a bad pair of earbuds great. Fortunately, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds offer some fantastic audio quality, turning the best gaming phones into an entertainment experience. It's a truly immersive experience, and whether you're listening to bass-booming albums or some more somber singles, it's a great time. Personally, I'd recommend subscribing to Tidal to appreciate how the sound is fully.

I've spent far too much money on Bose products in the last decade, and I vividly remember my first time using QuietComfort headphones and being blown away by how great they are. The company has only improved since then, and if you haven't had a chance to try them out, prepare for a sudden and dramatic change in your earbud habits with these bad boys.

If you're looking to try them out, but the eye-watering price is too high for you, well, you can now grab them at a ridiculously great discount. For a short time, you can get the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds for just $159.20 on eBay through Bose's official storefront, saving you $139 on a new pair of buds. Just make sure you use the code 'HAPPY30TH' to get your discount on the usual price.

Admittedly, these are refurbished, so they're not brand new. That being said, they're 'Certified Refurbished' by the company itself, which means they have the same quality and comfort as a brand new pair for a fraction of the price. If Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds aren't for you, there's also plenty of other Bose products you can use the discount code on, including headphones and soundbars.

Thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, you can also attach your new pair of Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds to the best handheld console, if you want to. Alternatively, grab the best mobile controllers and turn your phone into a handheld, and the earbuds make a great finishing touch to your setup.