Enhance your mobile gaming with these earbuds at their lowest price ever

While using budget earbuds or your phone’s speakers (not in public, I hope) is good enough, the difference between premium options and mid-budget buds is night and day. Sometimes you deserve to treat yourself and upgrade your gaming / music-listening habits with a pair of fantastic earbuds, and there’s no better time than the present – as these Bose QuietComfort Ultra buds are now on sale at their lowest price ever.

If you’ve already got the best gaming phone in hand, you’re seriously letting yourself down if you’re just relying on its built-in speakers. The best mobile games pop with a pair of great earbuds, and Bose offers some of the top-of-the-line devices on the market – whether that’s their stellar headphones or their fantastic earbuds, the latter of which is what’s on sale today.

Bose is well-known for its noise-cancelling. I vividly remember putting on a pair of QuietComfort headphones back in 2017 and being blown away by how little external noise I could hear – that’s something I still feel whenever I put on a pair of Bose buds, and over time, the company has further pushed the technology, with even a small set of earbuds having the same impact on me.

Playing the best Android games and best iPhone games is a completely different experience between budget earbuds and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds. The audio quality is absolutely superb, and the noise cancelling is second to none, only made even better by Spatial Audio (especially when it comes to music). There are plenty of options on the market that you could say are the best earbuds, but the Bose QuietComfort Ultras are certainly some of them.

Even if you’ve got a budget gaming phone, these earbuds could make a huge difference. Whether you’re listening to some music or taking on hordes of enemies in the best gacha games, it’s a massive upgrade for your cell phone, and right now, you can grab the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds for just $219 on Amazon – a massive $80 saving and the lowest price these buds have ever been.

Pair your brand new earbuds that you got on sale with the best mobile controller, and you’ll have the ultimate portable gaming experience – who needs the best handheld consoles when a phone can do just as well?