Brainrot Sniper codes June 2026

If your aim isn't the best, use our Brainrot Sniper codes to grow your army of silly little guys without lifting a finger. These codes unlock rare brainrots that can help you rake in the cash, as well as skin tokens to bling out your crew.

We look for new Brainrot Sniper codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back again the next time you're after a fresh brainrot or just need some cash.

Here are all the new Brainrot Sniper codes:

7000Likes - one Ketupat Kepat (new!)

5000Likes - one SwagSoda

Favorite - $10k and one 67

7000OnLine - 20 skin tokens

3000Likes - one Frigo Camelo

FestaJunina - ten skin tokens

1000Likes - one Meowl

100kGold - $100k

100Likes - one Tralalero Tralala

Brainrot Sniper isn't the only Roblox game out there with freebies to claim, so check out our master list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Brainrot Sniper codes?

Redeeming Brainrot Sniper codes is wonderfully easy. All you have to do is:

Open Brainrot Sniper in Roblox

Walk over to the Code board

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Claim

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Brainrot Sniper codes?

Brainrot Sniper codes are special passwords from the developer, SuperLootify Studio, that unlock boosts in-game. These can be anything from cash to rare brainrots to add to your tycoon lineup. Codes tend to drop whenever the game gets updated or hits a new milestone, so keep liking the game and sharing it with friends for more.

Is there a Brainrot Sniper Discord server?

Yes, there is a Brainrot Sniper Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, chat with other players, and trade brainrots.

How do I get more Brainrot Sniper codes?

The easiest way to get more Brainrot Sniper codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. While you're perfecting your sharpshooting, we do all the hard work of finding and verifying new codes for you. However, if you have a spare moment, you can look for codes in the game's description, Discord server, and in-game update logs.