Brawl RNG codes May 2026

Make the most of these Brawl RNG codes, and you'll have a stacked roster of brawlers in no time. This game heavily draws on Supercell's hit mobile game, Brawl Stars, so you'll recognize plenty of characters as you take part in brawls to earn coins.

We look for new codes regularly, so whenever you need a boost, check back in with us to grab the latest freebies.

Here are all the new Brawl RNG codes:

NovaWeekend!! - one golden dice (new!)

Brawl RNG is just one of many Roblox games offering freebies, so visit our list of Roblox codes next for more.

How do I redeem Brawl RNG codes?

Redeeming Brawl RNG codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

Launch Brawl RNG in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Open the Settings menu

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Brawl RNG codes?

Brawl RNG codes are special passwords that unlock boosts in-game. These codes are a great way to get new brawlers and farm coins faster without spending any real money. Codes tend to drop around major updates and milestones, so keep your eyes peeled.

Is there a Brawl RNG Discord server?

Yes, there is a Brawl RNG Discord server. You can join it by clicking here to read the latest announcements, chat with other players, and suggest new features for the game.

How do I get more Brawl RNG codes?

The best way to get more Brawl RNG codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of looking for and verifying new codes, so you can spend more time clicking away. If you join the game's Discord server, you might be able to find some codes there, but it's safer to rely on us.