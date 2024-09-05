You can’t see this SpongeBob x Brawl Stars collab, thanks John Cena

The Brawl Stars and SpongeBob SquarePants collaboration is a crossover we didn’t know we needed, but one we absolutely want. To celebrate Bikini Bottom’s favorite line cook’s 25th anniversary – we’re going to ignore how old that makes us feel – Brawl Stars has welcomed SpongeBob and friends into the fight with a whole bunch of LTMs, as well as a new map and themes.

To unveil the most unlikely crossover since we saw Metallica hot drop into Fortnite, another familiar face has appeared in the trailer. Ex-WWE star John Cena featured in the reveal trailer, and at this point, we’re unsurprised. Why wouldn’t it be John Cena playing Brawl Stars? The wrestling legend is a long-time fan of Supercell games, as well as SpongeBob SquarePants, so sure, why not? This latest Brawl Stars event is sure to make John Cena proud because SpongeBob and friends are already tearing things up.

As part of the collab, SpongeBob himself, as well as iconic Bikini Bottom residents like Patrick, Squidward, and Mr. Krabs, have all been reimagined as brawlers. The main man himself has transformed into the devastatingly handsome and muscular El Primo SpongeBob and is throwing punches in the all-new Bikini Bottom-themed map. There are plenty of special, temporary power-ups to use in the height of battle for even more damage, as well as themed mini-games like Jellyfishing that involves… Well, catching jellyfish, funnily enough.

Quite surprisingly, Brawl Stars’ general manager, Frank Keienburg said that “bringing SpongeBob into the world of Brawl Stars has been on our radar for a while. The worlds of Bikini Bottom and Starr Park complement each other well and considering our community’s love for SpongeBob memes, we’re confident our players would like to see a collab happen!” Well, he’s not wrong, because as ridiculous as it is, we’re looking forward to deep diving into Bikini Bottom and brawling to our heart’s content.

The takeover starts today and runs until October 2, 2024, so you've got plenty of time to show Mr. Krabs who the real boss is. If you're wondering how these new limited-time characters stack up against your favorite fighters, we have a list of all Brawl Star brawlers as well as a Brawl Stars guide to help you out with some tips and tricks.