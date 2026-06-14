Brawl Stars studio Supercell just lost the most unbelievable lawsuit

Gaming studios have seen some pretty unusual legal issues over the years, but the latest Brawl Stars lawsuit might take the cake for wacky copyright claims. A French court has ruled that Supercell, which makes Brawl Stars, copied an air purifier for the design of Sprout, a brawler that's been in the game for several years now. As a result, the studio has to cough up €250k, alongside covering a fee for "moral damages" and the claimant's legal fees, both of which amount to €120k, and further €1k each day of the next year that Sprout appears in the game or on Brawl Stars' social media channels.

It seems a little baffling - why would Supercell copy the design of an air purifier? However, the air purifier in question, which is named 'Andrea', is also a piece of modern art and was displayed at New York City's MoMA, meaning someone from the studio could easily have seen it online and used it as inspiration.

The court found similarities between Andrea and Sprout's body designs, which was damning for Supercell, as Sprout clearly had a different body shape in early Brawl Stars concept art. These similarities emerged later on in development, which is why the court found Supercell to have copied Andrea's design. Sprout's skins are unaffected by the ruling, meaning that the Tropical, Lunar, Ruby, and Emerald editions of the character will remain untouched.

Supercell will either have to redesign the Brawl Stars brawler or enter discussions with the designer of the air purifier to discuss possible licensing agreements. It might seem a little harsh to us, but considering the scope of Supercells' finances, the studio should have no issues complying with the court's demands. Brawl Stars may be a free mobile game, but it makes a hell of a lot of money.

Unfortunately, Supercell isn't allowed to inform players of upcoming changes to the character. The court deemed that it would draw too much attention to the matter, worsening the impact for the designer. I'm no legal expert, but I'm a bit surprised by this - surely if Supercell is willing to discuss Sprout publicly, it means the studio is willing to own up to its faults. Having said that, we don't know what Supercell would have said about the matter, and given how much money is involved, it's likely safer this way.

We'll keep an eye out to see if Sprout gets removed or redesigned, but hopefully, all parties involved will come to an agreement. What do you think about the Brawl Stars lawsuit? Let us know on the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and if you're playing the game, make sure to grab your Brawl Stars QR codes.