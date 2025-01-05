We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Bright Memory: Infinite sets mobile release date with an incredibly low price

If you’re looking for a new FPS game to sink your teeth into, then the Bright Memory: Infinite release date is imminent for iOS and Android.

Bright Memory Infinite release date: An image of Sheila holding a weapon in Bright Memory: Infinite.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

Bright Memory: Infinite 

With so many shooters to sift through these days, you’ll soon be able to get a change of pace as Bright Memory: Infinite brings its sci-fi action to iOS and Android. The game’s mobile debut follows the cultivation of a passionate fanbase on PC and Xbox Series X|S, with plenty of praise given to one-man-band developer FYQD Personal Studio. Now, the Bright Memory: Infinite release date is set for January 17, 2025.

A brand-new gameplay trailer confirmed the release date, showcasing the FPS game’s impressive fidelity, slick combat, and overall sheen on mobile devices. Rather than create a sequel to the original 2019 shooter, Bright Memory: Infinite is an overhaul of the game featuring a full-length campaign and expanded gameplay elements. It previously landed on Xbox Series X|S consoles and PC back in 2021, and if you’re wondering, it runs like butter on many of the best Steam Deck alternatives if you’re after a handheld fix.

Armed with supernatural abilities, guns, and a trusty sword, Bright Memory: Infinite’s gameplay often riffs on action game franchises like the Devil May Cry series. Chaining combos together is the bread and butter of annihilating your enemies, which in turn allows you to gain experience points to level up your skills along the way.

YouTube Thumbnail

According to FYQD Personal Studio, the mobile iteration of the game “is ported from the PC version and supports Xbox controllers, virtual button customization, gyroscope aiming, and a maximum of 120 frames on Android devices.”

The best part is that this port will only set you back $4.99. Whether 120 FPS support is planned for iOS devices remains unclear, but it’d be a shame for Apple users to miss out on some silky smooth polish. If you’re curious to see how far this project has come, you can check out the game’s original reveal trailer below. Since then, it has also launched on the Nintendo Switch too.

YouTube Thumbnail

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from tending to his Stardew Valley duties with his friends or listening to the Zenless Zone Zero soundtrack, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.