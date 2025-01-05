With so many shooters to sift through these days, you’ll soon be able to get a change of pace as Bright Memory: Infinite brings its sci-fi action to iOS and Android. The game’s mobile debut follows the cultivation of a passionate fanbase on PC and Xbox Series X|S, with plenty of praise given to one-man-band developer FYQD Personal Studio. Now, the Bright Memory: Infinite release date is set for January 17, 2025.

A brand-new gameplay trailer confirmed the release date, showcasing the FPS game’s impressive fidelity, slick combat, and overall sheen on mobile devices. Rather than create a sequel to the original 2019 shooter, Bright Memory: Infinite is an overhaul of the game featuring a full-length campaign and expanded gameplay elements. It previously landed on Xbox Series X|S consoles and PC back in 2021, and if you’re wondering, it runs like butter on many of the best Steam Deck alternatives if you’re after a handheld fix.

Armed with supernatural abilities, guns, and a trusty sword, Bright Memory: Infinite’s gameplay often riffs on action game franchises like the Devil May Cry series. Chaining combos together is the bread and butter of annihilating your enemies, which in turn allows you to gain experience points to level up your skills along the way.

According to FYQD Personal Studio, the mobile iteration of the game “is ported from the PC version and supports Xbox controllers, virtual button customization, gyroscope aiming, and a maximum of 120 frames on Android devices.”

The best part is that this port will only set you back $4.99. Whether 120 FPS support is planned for iOS devices remains unclear, but it’d be a shame for Apple users to miss out on some silky smooth polish. If you’re curious to see how far this project has come, you can check out the game’s original reveal trailer below. Since then, it has also launched on the Nintendo Switch too.

