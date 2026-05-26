Broken Blade codes May 2026

If you're on the hunt for some Broken Blade codes, then look no further. We've got all the latest freebies to get you some forging materials in the ARPG. You're going to need them to help fix the World Tree, and fight through waves of enemies - including bosses.

Your aim is to master the sword and become a fierce warrior, and using these codes with their free gifts can help you do that.

Here are all the new Broken Blade codes:

BB1KLIKES - ten thunder (new!)

We've got all the latest Roblox code guides packed with free stuff, so make sure to grab them all.

How do I redeem Broken Blade codes?

Here's how to redeem these codes in Broken Blade:

Open Broken Blade in Roblox

Hit the settings menu on the left-hand side

Scroll down

Put a code into the box one at a time, then click redeem

There you are - free stuff to use!

What are Broken Blade codes?

The codes above come from Broken Blade's developer - Skyrift Devs. The codes can only be used in this game and give specific rewards you can use to upgrade weapons. The freebies we have so far celebrate milestones of the game, so as it gains popularity and users, there are likely to be more codes coming, so stay tuned!

Is there a Broken Blade Discord server?

Good news, there's a Broken Blade Discord server made by the game's creator that you can join. Any information about updates gets posted in here, and you can chat with other players.