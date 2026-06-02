Broken Blade tier list June 2026

Our Broken Blade tier list ranks all of the blessings, races, and elements so you know what to roll for.

Broken Blade tier list: a person with a sword on their back stood in front of a bonfire
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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As you enjoy fighting your way through hordes of monsters and exploring Norse-inspired lands, you might wonder how you can make yourself as powerful as possible. Well, we're here to help you with that - we're also mighty warriors, and our Broken Blade tier list can help you discover the best races, elements, and blessings.

Our help goes beyond rankings, however, as you can grab some very handy freebies from our Broken Blade codes guide. Some can even help you get new elements and races.

Broken Blade tier list

To keep things as simple as possible, our tier list has three sections: one for race, another for elements, and the final for blessings. It's worth noting that these rankings are subjective, and just because we put something you like in rank C doesn't mean you shouldn't use it. Play the game your way, and if our thoughts can help with that, great.

Broken Blade tier list: someone using a sword on a hill in front of a tree

Broken Blade race tier list

Rank Broken Blade races
S Asura
A Elf, Nether, Venir
B Flame, Frost
C Dwarf, Giant
D Human

Broken Blade elements tier list

Rank Broken Blade elements
S Thunder, Fire
A Wind
B Life
C Water
D Earth

Broken Blade blessing tier list

Rank Broken Blade blessings
S Jormungandr, Odin
A Fenrir, Freyja, Hel, Loki, Surtr
B Heimdall, Baldr, Eir, Freyr, Njord
C Einherjar, Valkyrie, Vali, Vidar
D Light, Dark

How do I get new blessings, races, and elements in Broken Blade?

You can use rerolls for blessings, races, and elements to get new ones. However, you need to be at least level 500 to do that for races and elements, and you need to be level 1,000 to reroll for blessings.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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