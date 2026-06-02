Broken Blade tier list June 2026

As you enjoy fighting your way through hordes of monsters and exploring Norse-inspired lands, you might wonder how you can make yourself as powerful as possible. Well, we're here to help you with that - we're also mighty warriors, and our Broken Blade tier list can help you discover the best races, elements, and blessings.

Our help goes beyond rankings, however, as you can grab some very handy freebies from our Broken Blade codes guide. Some can even help you get new elements and races.

Broken Blade tier list

To keep things as simple as possible, our tier list has three sections: one for race, another for elements, and the final for blessings. It's worth noting that these rankings are subjective, and just because we put something you like in rank C doesn't mean you shouldn't use it. Play the game your way, and if our thoughts can help with that, great.

Broken Blade race tier list

Rank Broken Blade races S Asura A Elf, Nether, Venir B Flame, Frost C Dwarf, Giant D Human

Broken Blade elements tier list

Rank Broken Blade elements S Thunder, Fire A Wind B Life C Water D Earth

Broken Blade blessing tier list

Rank Broken Blade blessings S Jormungandr, Odin A Fenrir, Freyja, Hel, Loki, Surtr B Heimdall, Baldr, Eir, Freyr, Njord C Einherjar, Valkyrie, Vali, Vidar D Light, Dark

How do I get new blessings, races, and elements in Broken Blade?

You can use rerolls for blessings, races, and elements to get new ones. However, you need to be at least level 500 to do that for races and elements, and you need to be level 1,000 to reroll for blessings.