Butter up with BTS in this Hell’s Kitchen-style K-pop chef simulator

A brand new cooking simulator is on its way, and it’s being delivered by arguably one of the biggest K-pop bands on the planet. BTS has teamed up with publisher Com2uS and developer Grampus, to confirm the global release date of BTS Cooking On, a sim that has you virtually traveling the world to deliver bibimbap and mandu in Seoul, steak in New York City, and nasi goreng in Bali to hungry customers.

K-pop is a massive industry, and we’ve already seen plenty of idols dipping into the gaming world to grab a slice of pixelated pie. There’s even an upcoming K-pop Academy life simulator that lets you live out your dream of creating the next big boy or girl group. But if you’re a foodie as well as an Army, then BTS Cooking On has both covered.

The game is based on the concept of jetting across the world to various locations and serving up some fresh, local delicacies to waiting customers, all with the help of TinyTAN, the virtual version of boy band BTS. So if you want Suga as your sous chef, or Jungkook as your junior cook, BTS Cooking On is due to commence service in over 170 global regions on August 7th.

BTS Cooking On developer Grampus has a combined download count of over 33 million for their other foodie-based games, including Cooking Adventure and My Little Chef, but they’re also responsible for cooking up TinyTAN, the virtual version of the biggest K-pop group in the world. So, as well as some delicious food, the game also has various opportunities to bag some exclusive collectibles, including TinyTAN photocards and stages that you can decorate as you see fit. You can also enjoy BTS’ back catalog on your stage to get you in the mood to cook up a feast for the masses.

Publisher Com2uS is currently holding a pre-registration event for BTS Cooking On on the App Store, Google Play, and One Store, plus an event where you can verify your participation in the pre-registration and grab yourself a Google gift card as a reward. You can also use the ever-powerful method of social media to cook up a TinyTAN photocard item in-game if you post your support of BTS Cooking On on their official Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter accounts.

Personally, we're looking forward to J-Hope running the pass, and we're positive that Jimin would be the best maître d' in the business. Grab your chef hats, make sure your hands are washed and your knives are sharpened, and join BTS – or TinyTAN – in the kitchen.