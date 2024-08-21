Com2uS has announced that BTS Cooking On has passed one million downloads since its launch just a few weeks ago. The mobile cooking simulator features TinyTAN, the chibi version of global K-pop phenomenon BTS, delivering delicious food around the world.

The BTS boys are no strangers to the videogame world and BTS Cooking On is their most recent foray into the industry, this time exploring the wonderful genre of cooking games. BTS Cooking On launched globally on August 7, 2024, and has already surpassed one million downloads worldwide and achieved extremely high reviews across all major app stores.

Much like the band’s music, BTS Cooking On continues to top the charts globally, securing the leading spot in the simulation games category in 14 regions and dominating the casual games genre in 12 others. Reviewers rave about all aspects of the game, including the music, Photocard feature, and of course the adorable TinyTAN characters.

To celebrate hitting this milestone, Com2uS will send out thank-you gifts to all players including a chef-themed SR rarity TinyTAN Photocard and a random booster box, so make sure you keep an eye on your in-game mail. Given BTS’ global popularity and developer Grampus’ previous experience with popular cooking games like My Little Chef, it’s unsurprising that BTS Cooking On is already a worldwide hit.

